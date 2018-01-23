Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

23/01/2018

The UAF opened fired on the civilians of Donbass again, this time in Dokuchaevsk five civilians were wounded, reports the correspondent of the Federal News Agency (FAN) from the place of events. The FAN communicated with a witness of the attack — a local resident who was wound by the shelling.

Residents of Dokuchaevsk received wounds of differing severity and were taken to the central city hospital with slash wounds and shrapnel wounds. As the operative command of the Armed Forces of the DPR reported, the attack was conducted from 120mm mortars and a BMP-2.

“It was approximately at 17:40 — I don’t remember exactly. After the explosion my husband and I ran out from the bedroom into the corridor, and I felt a strong impact in my back — I’d been hit. I told my husband to call an ambulance, but he was also wounded. And after that I lost consciousness,” said the injured inhabitant of Dokuchaevsk to the FAN.



The film crew of the FAN caught up with the woman before she was operated on.

According to the deputy commander of the Armed Forces of the DPR Eduard Basurin, such massive attacks happen in this area not for the first day, BMP-2 and explosive shells were used.



“Some were lucky this night — the impact was not on the apartment, but against a wall. But before this, as you remember, there was an act of terrorism against the inhabitants in Elenovka — this is the work of the 93rd brigade of the UAF. It is possible to assume that after the announced adoption of the law on reintegration in Ukraine, people considered this as the green light to exterminate the population. Or perhaps it was an order from the UAF command — we are investigating it,” explained Basurin.



It should be noted that during the shelling the first deputy head of the OSCE mission Alexander Hug was crossing the contact line through the “Elenovka” checkpoint, which is near Dokuchaevsk, however cars with OSCE staff inside weren’t seen at the scene of the incident.