Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

00:33:47

18/05/2017



The Ukrainian Armed Forces on the night of May 16th opened fire at the settlement of Golmovsky in the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka using 122mm artillery pieces from positions near the occupied Dzerzhinsk (the Ukrainian authorities named it Toretsk).

In particular, under shelling was the northern suburb of Gorlovka – the settlement of Golmovsky. There, on Sportinvaya Street, as a result of shelling a two-storey building is seriously damaged. Several apartments were left without windows, and damage to floors and a roof are noticeable.

Locals spoke about the consequences of the shelling of the settlement Golmovsky by Ukrainian terrorists.