Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard 00:33:47 18/05/2017 newsfront.info The Ukrainian Armed Forces on the night of May 16th opened fire at the settlement of Golmovsky in the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka using 122mm artillery pieces from positions near the occupied Dzerzhinsk (the Ukrainian authorities named it Toretsk). In particular, under shelling was the northern suburb of Gorlovka – the settlement of Golmovsky. There, on Sportinvaya Street, as a result of shelling a two-storey building is seriously damaged. Several apartments were left without windows, and damage to floors and a roof are noticeable. Locals spoke about the consequences of the shelling of the settlement Golmovsky by Ukrainian terrorists. “There was an explosion at about midnight, the windows fell down and the glass flew out,” said the local resident. “Here there was a mountain of debris. It flew straight through the window, ricocheted, and hit the balcony, but it didn’t explode on the balcony, if it did blow up I wouldn’t be here any more. From the balcony the bars jumped into the apartment. It deafened me, I still can’t come to terms with it, I was at home watching TV. They shell every day, they want to sweep away the settlement, or what?! There is no military here, there is nobody, They are a lost cause. Well, they are abnormal people, brothers are killing brothers,” said the resident of the settlement of Golmovsky. Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.