Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

11:53:38

07/01/2018



Kharkov resident Elena Petruk still doesn’t know the reason for her abduction by the Ukrainian special services. The woman stayed in captivity for more than two and a half years. In an interview with the Federal News Agency the inhabitant of Kharkov desribed the torture by the SBU and its consequences.

At the time of the abduction the inhabitant of Kharkov Elena Petruk was in the city center. As the woman says, she was attacked by employees of the Ukrainian special services and militants of “Right Sector”, then brought to the SBU building. The reason for Elena’s arrest wasn’t explained.

“I was kidnapped in the center of Kharkov. They didn’t explain why in any way. I was hit, shot, handcuffed, thrown on the floor, and then put in a car and taken away. I was kept in a basement. Charges were brought to me already on May 1st, and the trial was on the 3rd. I was accused of participating in an act of terrorism,” said Elena to the correspondent of FAN, adding that she was detained as a civilian.

According to the available information, at the time of Elena’s kidnapping no incidents occurred in the city that could be classified as an act of terrorism, and even more so, that the woman could, accused of committing.

Employees of the special services kept Elena in the basement for two days. The woman remembers this time with horror: security officers of the SBU ruthlessly beat the captive, and also promised to bring her daughter and daughter-in-law to the nationalist battalion “Aidar“ — “for entertainment”. It isn’t known that left a bigger trace – the strongest psychological pressure or a physical abuse.

“They put a book on my head and struck it with an aluminium bat. They also struck my hands — all my fingers were broken. Yesterday I was examined by doctors, they concluded that the fractures didn’t heal correctly. It would be good to have an operation, but my age is too much of a factor,” stated Elena Petruk.

According to the former prisoner, her house was searched on May 1st — a grenade was thrown, and a day later the court issued a ruling to keep her in custody. Elena spent two years and eight months in a pre-trial detention center, and during this time she was never summoned to court to give neither evidence nor for the announcement of any verdict. And it turned out that there wasn’t even court proceedings.

“There weren’t any court hearings — they were arranged just before the extension. I.e., if I finished my term of detention on the 20th, on the 15th I was summoned for the prolongation of this term. The judges didn’t react to my testimonies in any way — they simply prolonged everything. It was simply impossible to prove my innocence or to ask the prosecution to provide any evidence,” remembers the interlocutor of FAN.

According to Petruk, in the pre-trial detention center the attitude towards prisoners was more or less loyal – concerning both employees and prisoners. There were cases when prisoners were locked away in punishment cells, but this happened at the initiative of the SBU, and not the administration of the pre-trial detention center.

“I was placed for five months in the Kharkov colony No. 54 in isolation, alone. I stayed there from November to April 4th. The cell was under video surveillance. I starved for 10 days. Employees of the pre-trial detention center explained that this was done at the order of the SBU, and that if they disobey, bad things will happen to them. It is precisely the SBU that commands everything in Ukraine: prosecutors, judges … all of them,” concluded Elena Petruk.

The Kharkov resident, who stayed in captivity for nearly three years, was exchanged for Ukrainian military personnel at the end of December, 2017. Currently she is in Donbass.