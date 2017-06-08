Subtitles by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The shelling of Kirovsk ongoing since early morning on June 7th, 2017, caused big destruction in the city. Shelling landed on the city center, causing heavy damage. After this, the shelling of the suburbs of the city begun. During the shelling 122-mm D-30 howitzers were used.

In particular, the shells hit a five-floor building on 13, Fifty Years of the USSR Street, houses number 10 and 14 on Voykov Street were damaged, houses number 15 and 15a on Michurin Street were also damaged, one shell exploded near house number 33 on the same street.

A resident of Kirovsk described the consequences of the morning shelling by Ukrainian punishers.