Translated by Ollie Richardson

17:33:38

27/11/2017



A house burned down as a result of the latest shelling by the UAF in the residential area of the settlement of Zaitsevo, reports the correspondent of the Federal News Agency.

As the command of the DPR Armed Forces reported, the Ukrainian Armed Forces opened fire using a AGS-29 automatic grenade launcher and large-caliber arms from the settlement of Zhovanka. There are no victims.

“A shell flew directly into the roof — such a conclusion can be drawn, having looked at the damage to the adjacent tree branch,” described the employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The film crew of the Federal News Agency arrived to the scene when employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR were still working there. Despite the snowfall, the fire was very strong. The owner wasn’t in the settlement when everything happened, but, judging by the scale of the damage, there is no place for him to come back to now.