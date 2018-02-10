Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Representatives of the SBU continue to practice illegal detentions. This was stated at the press conference “Tortures as a type of crime against humanity” by the DPR Commissioner for Human Rights Dariya Morozova.

“Thus, the SBU refuses prisoners of their right to communicate with relatives. Unfortunately, contrary to the norms of international law, Ukrainian law enforcement structures continue to mock supporters of the Republic,” she emphasised.

After carrying out an exchange of prisoners, the investigators of the investigative department of the Prosecutor-General’s Office of the Republic interrogated 148 persons from 158. This was stated by the head of the investigative department of the Prosecutor-General’s Office of the DPR Roman Belous in Donetsk.

“Ten people remain in a serious physical condition after returning from captivity, and are in the tuberculosis clinic of Donetsk. The condition of the people is connected to the consequences of inhuman conditions of keeping during imprisonment in Ukraine. It isn’t possible to carry out investigative actions with them at this stage,” he stated.

The people who came back from Ukrainian captivity reported about torture and other measures of influence, as well as the threats that they were subjected to by Ukrainian law enforcement bodies, SBU employees, and military personnel of the State Border Service.

“Landing blows on fingers with a mallet; kicking and punching various parts of the body; the use of a stun gun; firing blank rounds from a pistol in the area of the knee joints; threatening to use physical abuse concerning relatives; detention in an open-air hole in the ground for 3 days with a sack on the head – the prisoner was periodically taken away from the hole for the purpose of causing bodily injuries; imitating execution using an automatic weapon; manipulating bullet wounds using feet and a metal rod; torture via drowning; stubbing out cigarettes on the skin; the hands of one prisoner at the time of detention were thrusted behind their back, and they received a fracture in their elbow joint and wrist; suffocation by tightening and keeping a polyethylene bag on the head; threats of execution and threats concerning their wives and daughters – to later hand them over to Ukrainian serviceman at checkpoints for sexual and physical abuse; threats to dismember fingers; gunfire next to the ears for deafening; sleep deprivation and solitary confinement; threats to use physical abuse and castration; threats of physical abuse concerning the family and little child of one of the prisoners; detention in a concrete well at fighting positions”.

What other proof is needed so that at last the world community will hear people?

I very much would like it to be heard by all those who thoughtlessly today support the Ukrainian criminal regime. This must also reach people who still don’t understand that in Ukraine a terrible and bloody regime was unleashed…

Everything has its time…