Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

17:18:29

24/01/2018

Ordinary residents of Lvov begin to sober up and don’t trust Kiev’s propaganda claiming that Donbass is “occupied” by Russia any more. This was stated in a Skype conference on the “Open Ukraine” channel by the female resident of Lvov and public figure Inna Ivanochko.

“There are such people who believe that Russia is the aggressor, but people are already sobering up. The television and Internet-space play their role, people talk to each other, and plus, the participants of the ‘ATO’ themselves, coming from there, talk to their relatives. At the moment there topic isn’t relevant anymore. A year and a half ago it was voiced that all of this is the Kremlin’s fault, that all of this is the occupier’s fault,” said the female resident of Lvov.

According to her, now even elderly women at the Lvov markets blame not the Kremlin, but themselves.