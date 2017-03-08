Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

08/03/2017



Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, and also participants of trade blockade were expelled from the Ukrainian city of Konotop by local residents.



Earlier, radicals began to erect obstacles on railway tracks in Konotop, having promised to take under their control all eight border crossings between Ukraine and Russia in the nearest future. According to them, by this they intend to disrupt trade with Russia, calling it a “occupying country”. Also they declared that at the freight station of Konotop carts with anthracitic coal from Russia were found.

The behavior of radicals outraged locals, who demanded that the participants of the blockade leave, as well as the Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada supporting them. They declared that radicals in balaclavas intimidate children, and that the actions of Deputies incites war.