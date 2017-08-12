Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

In connection with the statement made yesterday by highly-esteemed Mr Witold Waszczykowski – that the USSR is responsible for unleashing World War II – I would like to read him some quotes from Polish politicians of the pre-war period.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland of Jan Szembek on December 10th, 1938:



“It is extremely difficult for us to keep balance between Russia and Germany. Our relations with the latter are completely based on the concept of the most responsible persons of the Third Reich, who claim that in a future conflict between Germany and Russia Poland will be a natural ally of Germany.”



The intelligence report of the HQ of the Polish army from 1938:



“The dismemberment of Russia is the cornerstone of the Polish policy in the East… That’s why our possible position will come down to the following formula: who will take part in the partition. Poland shouldn’t remain passive in this remarkable historical moment. The task consists of preparing ourselves well in-advance physically and spiritually… The main goal is the weakening and defeat of Russia”.

Well, and also the cherry on the cake for highly-esteemed Mr Waszczykowski.

Here is what was told in September 28th, 2005 (!!!), in the official (!!!) Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita another highly-esteemed sir, professor Vechorkevich: