Translated by Ollie Richardson

21:56:29

26/05/2017



The Ministry of Defence of the DPR stated that fighters from Right Sector shelled the settlement Krasnogorovka, which is in the territory of Donbass under the control of Kiev, using MLRS and self-propelled artillery. This was stated by the deputy commander of the operational staff of the DPR Eduard Basurin.

“Shelling was conducted yesterday and today by Right Sector fighters on the position of a unit of the AFU. They are deployed in the district of the settlement of Nevelskoye,” explained Basurin.

He also added that over the past week this is the second such incident, in both cases the fire came from positions of a unit of Right Sector.