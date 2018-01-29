Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

19:39:49

29/01/2018



At the weekend (January 27th-28th) protest actions organised by Alexei Navalny took place in several cities of Russia. We asked the President of the Center for System Analysis and Forecasting Rostislav Ishchenko whether or not such protests, the central core of which is the youth, can develop into a “Maidan” or “color revolution” in Russia.



In Ukraine the protest moods of the youth led to Maidan, destabilisation, and the impoverishment of the people. Judging by the events that took place at the weekend, is the use of “color” technologies possible in Russia, and can such actions lead to such destabilisation?

“It’s not parallel, but perpendicular. In fact, the youth was radical always and everywhere, it is always dissatisfied with something. Mainly because they are so clever, but are not yet chiefs. It is possible to remember that students who were the instigators of protests in Hong Kong. And before this, students constantly revolted in South Korea. And in Paris also in the 1960’s students were indignant. In the United States on the territories of universities the police constantly introduce a special regime. This is a general sore point. It doesn’t cost anything at all to make the youth protest a political idea. These are tried and tested technologies, they have been used in different countries for already several decades. So in our country everything will depend not on the youth and the desire or unwillingness of political opponents to use this card. The opponents of the authorities worked and will continue to work with the youth. And the reaction of youth is also predictable. Everything depends on a proper response from the authorities. In this case the most important thing is to competently alternate between a carrot and a stick. Judging by how many people come to the meetings of Navalny today, the authorities have no problems.

Another thing is that this has to be constantly surveyed.”

I.e., destabilisation in the country is impossible?

“Presently, no. There is simply a need to learn how to live with such protest moods. You have blue eyes — you live with blue eyes, you were born with brown eyes — you will live with brown ones. And here it’s the same. The youth in any country and at any time is a potential source of destabilisation. Potential, because young people are always dissatisfied and are always radical. It is clear that no authorities have opponents and they will always work with a source of destabilisation. Further events depend on how attentively the authorities survey the processes happening in society. Today our authorities work adequately. What will happen in two months, two years, or twenty years — I don’t know. But, I hope that it will be in the same way.”

How did you evaluate the meetings that took place in different cities?

“Judging by the fact that I learned about them incidentally, they didn’t have much resonance. Moreover, I learned about them (protest actions) incidentally because people started laughing on social networks at how low Navalny fell. So, as of today all these protest meetings of Navalny won’t amount to a hill of beans. Whilst it is Navalny who is the leader of protesting youth, we can sleep peacefully.”

Will the destabilisation attempts continue?

“Of course they will. As long as the US exists, they will surely try to destabilise the situation in Russia. The fact is that it is too narrow for the United States and Russia to be on the same planet. Whilst such a State as Russia exists, for objective reasons, at least owing to its territory and also because it possesses the opportunity to destroy the United States, Washington can’t pursue in the world the policy that it wants to. In order to carry out the policy that the US pursues, objectively speaking the destruction of Russia is necessary. Since it is impossible to destroy Russia in a military way, accordingly, it’s possible to destroy Russia only by decomposing it from within, as it happened to the Soviet Union. That’s why the United States worked and will continue to work towards destabilisation. They will place a stake not only on the youth, they will create groups from the socially unstable segments of the population. And it is precisely here that it is possible to draw a parallel with Ukraine. Even if in Ukraine the youth was cannon fodder for Maidan, the coup took place because it was supported by the usually stable segments of the population in this plan. The youth didn’t magically appear there: school and university students were released from class by their teachers. Moreover, the teachers also incited them to go to Maidan. And at their homes the attitude towards this was also loyal. The youth felt that Maidan is a trend, that this is a fashion. And the youth is greedy for fashion. All circumstances led to the Ukrainian youth in its considerable part appearing on Maidan. But it wouldn’t have led to the Maidan victory if the corresponding moods weren’t widespread in society.

That’s why the US will work in Russia not only with the youth, they will constantly try to create new groups of dissatisfied people. They will say to you that if your salary increased fourfold, it should’ve increased tenfold. They will constantly speak about ‘Putin’s palaces’, about the ‘hunting grounds of Medvedev’, etc. Even if these people [Putin, Lavrov, Medvedev, etc – ed] will leave, the US will say how bad the authorities are in Russia. Washington needs to create centers of dissatisfaction around which new social groups of dissatisfied persons must be formed.”