Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

06/01/2018

During the past political year the attention, efforts, and successes of Russia concentrated on the distant Middle Eastern and Far East theaters of the global standoff. Moscow won a military victory and started the diplomatic cementing of its success in Syria. The Russian-Turkish-Iranian coalition, the interests of which objectively extend not only to a narrow zone of the Syrian conflict, but also to North and the Western Africa and the Indian Ocean, works rather harmoniously and effectively, although not without problems.

In the Far East the Russian-Chinese partnership became stronger against the increased aggression of the US. Beijing and Moscow rigidly coordinate their actions in relation to a settlement of the crisis surrounding the missile and nuclear programs of Pyongyang. The Russian and Chinese fleets actively restrain the American naval fleet in the western part of the Pacific Ocean. China, in return, started to advance in the Indian Ocean, which in the not so far future can become a “lake” of the becoming stronger and expanding Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. It is difficult to overestimate the perspective role of this organisation in the smoothing of the existing and future contradictions between the states of Eurasia.

The West: resultless activity

Against the background of all of this, the western direction has frankly stagnated. No, formally life here is in full swing. Russian diplomats unceasingly participate in bilateral and multilateral conferences, the formats of negotiations are multiplied like mushrooms after the rain, and Moscow almost every week receives some high-ranking visitor from the US or the EU. The Kiev authorities daily declare war on Russia, which by the evening turns out to be undeclared. “Nord Stream — 2” and “South Stream” are under construction, despite the intrigues of ill-wishers. Generally, everything simmers and boils. But in comparison with the eastern and southern direction, there is no distinct result.

The West didn’t manage to achieve a victory, but doesn’t desire to recognise its defeat. Thus, any compromise offered by Russia is perceived in the West as their own defeat. So, despite the understanding by all adequate politicians in the EU (and even some in the US) of the need to reach an agreement, there is no space for an agreement, because it is impossible to reach an agreement with a partner who isn’t interested in considering your position and has no forces to change it.

The transition of the West to a positional war was senseless, resources were spent in vain. Moreover, the refusal of a compromise with Russia in conditions when real victories are absent led to the strengthening of contradictions in the western camp. And here already the European Union tries to create its own army in order to shed itself of military dependence on the US. France and Germany discuss the need for a United States of Europe, in which they will decide on everything and won’t take all members of the EU. Eastern European limitrophes rush around in search of an exit, fluctuating between two extremes: returning to the Russian sphere of influence and the demand to pursue an even more Russophobic policy.

It is clear that such a design is extremely unsteady and unstable. During 2018 it should become clear whether the West or at least a part of it will nevertheless opt for a compromise with Russia, or it will continue a senseless fight – to its very end.

A compromise is better than a victory

For Moscow a mutually advantageous agreement with the West is much more favorable than a clear victory over it.

Firstly, such a victory will be followed by the destruction of the existing governmental and civilisational institutions. Half a billion people in Europe (i.e. on the borders of Russia) will find themselves in a survival situation, considerably worse than the one that developed in the post-Soviet space in the dashing 90’s. Even after simply defending their territory against the consequences of the vagrantisation of Europe, it will be necessary for Russia to spend huge resources.

But in practice the challenges will be even more serious. The EU and the US are territories stuffed with the most modern and most destructive weapons and dangerous infrastructure, including nuclear power plants. It is inadmissible to allow the uncontrolled hauling of these arsenals and the free access of just anyone to enterprises. But this involves the need to establish control over the huge territory and the taking of responsibility for the fate of its population. Russia’s resources are not enough for this purpose, and to what extent allies will be ready to join the process isn’t known.

Secondly, in reality the West and China are like two buckets on the Russian yoke – they counterbalance each other. The disappearance of one of them leads to the warping of the entire apparatus. Such warping isn’t favorable and interesting for anyone. It is that case when even the winner loses, because problems for the West – with its one billion consumers – makes a part of China’s industry unneeded and a considerable part of the success achieved by the Celestial Empire during the past few decades senseless. In turn, it can lead to a change in the Chinese strategy to a more aggressive one.

Thirdly, depending on the West’s position, the Ukrainian crisis can be either settled in 2018 in a peaceful manner — to common satisfaction, or, upon the preservation of the current western priorities, it will develop into a series of bloody civil clashes between representatives of the Kiev regime themselves and will demand expeditious international intervention. In the conditions of a lack of mutual understanding between the West and Russia, it is almost impossible to provide a timely, effective, coordinated intervention, which will lead to a considerable number of victims, the serious destruction of the remaining infrastructure, and the transformation of the territory of a considerable part of Ukraine into a zone unsuitable for the lives of the number of people who currently live there. Excess people, in their majority, will start strain the borders and the social systems of the States neighbouring Ukraine, including Russia.

And lastly, the US now strenuously provokes another Arab-Israeli war. In the conditions of the systematic weakening of the West, incapable of more effectively supporting its Israeli ally anymore, this conflict can take a non-standard turn. To this day no army in the world has won every war it fought in. But since for Israel it will be a war for the survival of its people, the loss caused by such a war to all of mankind can be incommensurable with the initially planned scale of the conflict.

So it is easy to assume that this year the general global situation will demand from Russia to make even more efforts to convince the West of the need to reach a compromise.