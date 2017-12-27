Translated by Ollie Richardson

Economic crisis, political crisis, financial crisis, civil war, and disintegration. Actually, all of this is one crisis. Even today every day we don’t know whether Ukraine as an intact State will survive up to the evening.

At any moment the situation in Kiev can become aggravated and drift away from under the control that remains. As soon as the process of overthrowing Poroshenko gains an irreversible character, it will be possible to say: “Farewell, Ukraine!”. Further, it is already impossible to keep the country within the framework of a structure. It’s not a coincidence that Saakashvili said that he will obtain Poroshenko’s departure before the New Year. It was a rollicking statement, but it was impossible to exclude that he would do it. It is clear that the opposition will seek to accelerate this process.

If Poroshenko survives as President up to May, then, owing to certain cycles of Ukrainian politics, he will survive also up to the autumn. But this is already too long. In Ukraine there are two aggravations – spring and autumn. The summer is the month of holidays, and political life fades away. They cannot allow him to stay another year, because the struggle already begun.



Secondly, there is a format of certain foreign policy. These are presidential elections in Russia in March, during which it is favorable for certain shocks to happen in time in Ukraine. And this is favorable for both internal Ukrainian forces and the Americans. Respectively, this moment will also play a role in speeding up the process.

It is impossible to allow such a scenario, for example: on March 18th in Russia, elections are scheduled and also on this day there must be a coup in Kiev. It, all the same, has to begin earlier. I.e., processes aimed at an aggravation have already begun, and they will go further. I.e., troubles are possible every day. The main issue is – when the shocks begin, all other tasks must stay within the framework of it. It is possible to find five risks, but it is possible to find more. The only problem is – when?