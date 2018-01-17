Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

17/01/2018

The Rada didn’t include amendments to the severance of diplomatic relations with Russia in the “Reintegration of Donbass“ bill. The President of the Center for System Analysis and Forecasting Rostislav Ishchenko considers that Kiev is afraid of definitively losing the support of Europe.

“If they severe diplomatic relations, as a result all negotiations will stop, including within the framework Minsk. And already even now they don’t really function, but there is still a formal platform, there are formal agreements, which theoretically should be implemented.

The severance of diplomatic relations assumes that Ukraine will completely deprive itself of diplomatic levers. Moreover, European partners, should the occasion arise, will criticise Kiev for this, and it will simply lose support. Financial and economic support already is non-existent, but political and diplomatic options exist.

Kiev knows very well that the European Union wants to close the question of sanctions as soon as possible. In this case the severance of relations with Russia by Ukraine would become a beautiful gift.

Nobody in Ukraine is afraid that Russia will attack Ukraine and occupy it. The cleverest of them understand that even if they will sever diplomatic relations, no attack would be forthcoming. Kiev is simply afraid of losing the support of the West. Then they will remain in full isolation.”