08/03/2018

The Transcarpathian Hungarians called to deploy a permanent OSCE mission in the region. This initiative was evaluated by the President of the Center for System Analysis and Forecasting Rostislav Ishchenko



“The Hungarians of Ukraine have been calling to enter an OSCE Mission for nearly a week. This is a quite understandable and reasonable action. The OSCE is an organisation where protecting human rights appears among its tasks. Already in the 1970’s it was decided that the protection of human rights can happen cross-border, i.e., regardless of State borders. Thus, Hungarians consider their rights are violated. And, objectively, Ukraine violated their rights, including those that are provided by the European Union (Ukraine ratified the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages).

And in Ukraine there is a systematic approach to the rights of not only minorities, but even the Russian-speaking majority of the country (language rights). In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Romanian and Polish Foreign Ministries, and politicians of all levels spoke out. All countries surrounding Ukraine spoke out against its violation of human rights. In these conditions the introduction there of an OSCE Mission that will monitor Ukraine’s implementation of its obligations to protect fundamental human rights is the only chance of a bloodless, and not military way out of the situation.

If Kiev continues to recklessly apply pressure, then the national communities in the western regions of the country will do approximately the same thing that the Russian communities in the Eastern regions did. I.e., they will announce their separation from Kiev. At the same time, they will rely on the support of their neighboring national states. Neither Poland, nor Hungary, nor Romania will refuse to support the Hungarians, Romanians, and Poles, like how Russia didn’t refuse to support Donbass. And Ukraine will start to turn into shagreen leather. Therefore, the introduction of an OSCE Mission is the last offer to Kiev to find a peaceful way out.”