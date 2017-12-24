Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

There is a legend about the mass suicide of lemmings, who allegedly thus regulate their number so that it doesn’t exceed the projected capacity of their areal habitat. This legend didn’t find its confirmation in the animal world. But in the world of people it stopped being a legend or even the scientific theory long ago, having turned into a political practice.

We live in a world where the only value is the free market. Free, not in the sense that it’s not regulated, but of a market that is not occupied and to which free access for your goods is provided. The value of possessing natural resources is very limited. The main surplus value accumulates in hi-tech end products. A human in general doesn’t cost anything at all. There are now already two-three times more people in the world than is necessary. Thus, the processes of mechanisation, automation, and robotisation gains strength. It is already now clear that the direct dependence on economy growth and the creation of new jobs is broken. On the contrary, the economy will grow more intensively if jobs become fewer (expenses on salaries, social protection, etc. are respectively minimised). It is obvious that over time this process will only be accelerated.

The question who will consume all of this is also decided. Firstly, already now most of the economy works not for the consumer sector, but for the maintenance of the work of related enterprises. Secondly, the elite’s consumption won’t be going anywhere. For humans it is never enough. So this segment is inexhaustible.

The current economy is vital only for the sales market. It is the sales markets, and not the territory or the population that the US is now fighting against Russia and China for. This is also explained by the enormous sacrifices of “peaceful transformations” that far exceed the losses in world wars. And after all, the worst hasn’t yet begun.

Let’s look at it from the point of view of the tragedy of Ukraine, which already lost half of the population it had in 1992. And this process increases. Five million in ten years, then seven million in ten years and, finally, 10+ million in four years. The population is partially dying out (the excess of mortality over the birth rate was 2-2.5 million for ten years or 5-7 million for the entire period). A relatively small proportion of people have perished in armed conflicts over the last four years (30,000-50,000 in total, including the killed civilians in the DPR/LPR and the militia). The majority of people leave. Moreover, the massive losses of the past four years is from people leaving to earn money abroad.

Those who leave initially tend to stay forever. This is evidenced by the fact quoted by Ruslan Kotsaba – from the more than 300,000 citizens of Ukraine who left the country in 2017, a third (more than 100,000) didn’t return in time (after 90 days, i.e. they tried to remain in the EU illegally). Taking into account the fact that biometric passports were issued to over 8 million citizens of Ukraine, the potential for a further reduction of the population is still great.

Moreover, if the citizens of Ukraine are starved of the opportunity to flee, to leave the country, then the data will just swap over to different columns, but the total amount of losses won’t decrease. If departures are reduced to zero, the excess millions will be killed in civil war battles and will die out because of intolerable living conditions.

Practically today those neighbours of Ukraine who are capable of somehow competing with advanced economies only by a reduction of the labour cost solve their problems at the expense of Ukrainian gastarbeiters. It is precisely for this reason that Russia, which went on the way towards automation, robotisation, and the permanent modernisation of the economy, opens its doors less willingly to citizens of Ukraine, than, for example, Poland does. In the short-term Russia has to think about what to do with even the present population, not to mention the inflow of several millions.

When it’s said that Tajiks and Uzbeks can be replaced by Ukrainians – that all, allegedly, are Slavs and orthodox Christians, it’s not taken into account the serious difference between these groups of manpower. Tajiks and Uzbeks in their majority come to Russia for a temporary job and have the intention to return. As soon as the local conditions cease to satisfy their demands, they then go home in large quantities. It is possible to remember, for example, how the number of gastarbeiter from Central Asia sharply reduced in 2014-2015, when the new ruble-dollar exchange rate made working in Russia unprofitable for them.

But Ukrainians, in their majority, arrive forever (even if they initially don’t think in this way). They simply have nowhere to return to – the State and economy are destroyed, this territory is unable to feed 55 million people. It would be good if being at this level of poverty level it will be possible to feed up to 15 million (agricultural workers with families and administrative facilities). From this point of view, the absolute Russianness of citizens of Ukraine, who is impossible to distinguish in the Moscow or St. Petersburg crowds from the local natives, and whose ancestors lived for ten generations in one place, turns from an advantage into a shortcoming. It turns out that for Russia another few millions of citizens appear who need jobs, which become more and more scarce with each passing year.

So it’s precisely in the tragedy of Ukraine that the major problem of the modern world, incapable of being solved by a more or less humane way, is reflected like in a drop of water. Naturally, even before Ukraine there were Somalia, Rwanda, Sudan, Libya. But these countries are far from us, and they are from such a region where genocide, in our view, is a rather common practice than an excess. In the case of Ukraine, it is about the disappearance literally in front of our eyes, in only a few years, in the center of European civilization of a whole State together with its population. Moreover, external players can’t do anything (and the majority don’t want to) but interestedly observe the process. In the best case scenario, attempts are made to analyse this example in order to not to make similar mistakes, and in the worst case scenario, the country is simply expendable material, like the French foreign legion: it seems it is the same French troops (like other troops), but there’s no pity for them – but anyway there is a queue of new recruits for it.

By and large the main error of the Ukrainian elite, who considered that the country will be saved like an ally, if not by Russians, so then by Americans, was a mistake just during the last 30 years. Before that it was so. Simply provincial con artists who became governors in Kiev had no sufficient intellectual resource to notice that the principles of world politics dramatically changed.

They continued to live within the framework of Soviet political information. That’s why they built in Ukraine, relying on hyper-nationalist ideology, a grotesque analog of the late USSR. Instead of Communist Party of the Soviet Union, they had OUN/UPA; instead of the KGB – the SBU, and instead of the Institute of Marxism-Leninism –the Institute of National Memory.

This mistake is characteristic not only for the Ukrainian elite. The elite of the majority of the states of Eastern Europe and the post-Soviet space approximately also think the same. And their turn to pay for the mistakes is also on the way.

But it’s another thing is important. The matter is that also the global project (or even global projects) meanwhile don’t provide a recovery from the crisis. More advanced elites now battle in order to win time for their nations, during which the necessary solutions can be found and necessary reforms carried out.

We absolutely fairly say that if the US will win the current standoff, Russia will share the same destiny as Ukraine. But it is necessary to also say that the US, which so persistently fights and doesn’t opt for any compromises, perfectly understands: if they lose in this standoff, a destiny much more worst than the destiny of Ukraine awaits them.

Their loss means the collapse of the first world economy and the dollar system. If the others manage to secure themselves and avoid the destructive tectonic waves that will come from the falling American economy (although China is unlikely), at least 350-400 million people (the population of the US and the related world elite and servant class) will be buried under ruins. Modern Detroit, leaving the impression of a city from a post-apocalyptic movie, will then seem a quite comfortable habitat, and the problems of modern Ukraine – a children’s game on the lawn in comparison with problems of the population of the US.

These people will have no place to flee. The majority of them fled from their old Motherlands, considering that in the US it will be better for them, and nobody will accept them back in such a quantity. They are unlikely to sympathise with them – the image of the US and Americans that developed among the population of the planet is too vile. It will be even impossible to help them, because in the world there will be no resources in order to ensure for them at least a half of their usual living standards. And they will not immediately be able to stop, because they will sort out relations by means of huge arsenals of super-modern arms.

But in the same way as the falling of Russia and China grants the US only a delay of the awful scenario, the falling of Washington grants only a delay to all the others. Anyway, whatever happens, today’s economy is based on a need for continuous growth. Constantly increasing free markets are necessary for this purpose. But the markets are exhausted, and their redistribution doesn’t decide much. And even a reduction of the population of the planet won’t solve the problem.

Meanwhile, ideally, we can hope for 20–30 years of relative prosperity, as Russia obviously wins this round against the US. But then, if answers to the questions that the current crisis generated aren’t found, then the destiny of present Ukraine can become the destiny of the whole world. And very quickly. At the end of the day, in 1988 still nobody believed in the collapse of the USSR, and in 2013 very few people knew about the approaching disintegration of Ukraine.