Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

12/01/2018

In Ukraine villagers were forbidden from selling dairy products. Completely forbidden. Forever.

The Kiev Maidan was called a revolt of villagers against the city. This is characteristic for many modern writers who describe the Ukrainian events of the last one and a half decades. Although the external signs (archaisation, simplification of culture) seem to confirm this thought, in reality everything is not at all so. Maidan was supported by the urban and rural marginality — and it rests precisely on this population.

The coup d’etat produces marginals, after all, it is precisely they who are its main pillar, and it transfers whole social strata to this State. But such people could never form a society — they, on the contrary, disclaim it. That’s why society quickly decays, falls apart, and decomposes the State.

Actually, the mortal blow on the village that we speak about indeed serves as confirmation of the thesis of the total decomposition of society supported by the marginal Maidan power for the sake of chimerical benefits. So, villagers were forbidden from selling milk from personal farms for commercial production. And the sale of milk and dairy products of their own production at the markets was forbidden even earlier. The spontaneous sale at non-equipped places (“from the land”) was never allowed anywhere. But as of now for this there are very heavy penalties for Ukrainians who are not too prosperous.

As a rule, villagers always responded to such a ban with the mass culling of cattle. But since February 1st the meat of the pigs, cows, and other living creatures raised in smallholdings will be impossible to sell: either you cull them or continue to feed them, but nevertheless, only the owner is allowed to eat this meat or to drink this milk. In addition, it’s possible to give the neighbors a treat, but only for free, otherwise it will be considered as an illegal institution of public catering.

Also it is necessary to note that according to the agreement on association with the EU, Ukraine is forbidden to sell pickled goods, preserves, mushrooms, and other fruit and vegetable products of handicraft production. In general, the traditional sources of income of the majority of farms are completely blocked.

In Ukraine there aren’t enough farmers producing grains and melons and gourds for sale. It is large agroholdings that are involved in it, which, in fact, own most of the Ukrainian land. Ukrainian farmers survive mainly by selling production from personal plots. They are fed by livestock, poultry, kitchen gardens, and allotments. Now all of this is under a ban, that’s why 70-80% of villagers – while in Ukraine in 2014 there were more than 14 million (and since then this number didn’t decrease much), are losing their means of livelihood.

This is a salut to those in Russia and Ukraine who constantly repeated that there the lands are rich and people will always be able to feed themselves from their kitchen gardens. Now it won’t be possible. The village quickly and definitively is being marginalised, a massive exodus to the cities will happen. This can be approximately half of the rural population (eight million “excess people”).

However, there was a warning about this a long time before the coup. As soon as the basic obligations of Ukraine under the agreement on association were announced, it became clear that only large agroholdings focused on foreign markets will be able to produce agricultural production. Semi-poor villagers were simply not able to fulfil the requirements of European technical regulations, without which their production fell under a ban not only in the European markets (where never before did they sell their goods), but also in the own markets.





As a result, the “unorganised” (the villagers who did not become farm labourers for agroholdings) become bankrupt. They will be obliged to leave their homes in search of a job. Also, according to the calculations from the beginning of 2010 onwards made by Ukrainian and European experts, the need of large agroholdings in terms of staff doesn’t exceed 2-2.5 million people. With families, it is 6-6.5 million people. Consequently, 8 million villagers – from the 14 million that exist – won’t survive in the village.

Thus it must be kept in mind that, unlike the situation of 2013-2014, the cities are already affected by mass unemployment. Now 14 million villagers is about a half of the population of Ukraine, and four years ago they were slightly more than a third. The proportion changed because of the mass emigration of city citizens who are looking for work.

Thus, as the cities of Ukraine are not able to provide employment for the population, the “excess people” of the village (about eight million people) will be forced to look for work outside the country (or to die out at an accelerated speed from poverty and an antisocial way of life). Their allotments will become their last asset, and when they are sold they will receive at least some starting capital to begin a new life.

But they won’t succeed to normally flog their land. Ukrainian communists and socialists together with oligarchical parties for 20 years blocked the removal of the moratorium on the sale of sites of agricultural purpose. They presented it as “care for the villagers”. Otherwise, supposedly, foreigners will arrive there and will buy everything. In reality, agroholdings (both in relation to Ukrainian and foreign capital) easily bypassed this ban by claiming land as so-called rent.



This rent was a sale for peanuts, after which the former owners turned into farm laborers of agroholdings deprived of civil rights. But everything that could be bought in this way had already been bought long ago. The villagers extremely reluctantly left the village, clinging on to the paternal home and the land as a symbol of stability. Neither the closing of schools, libraries, hospitals, or first-aid stations, nor the termination of their transport service helped.

And here the Ukrainian oligarchs, with the help of European comrades, struck a fatal blow to their peasantry. Being deprived of the opportunity to both live off their own land and to sell it, they will hand over their agroholdings for peanuts, by leaving forever not only their home, but in most cases also their country. Whoever will be lucky enough will start to be a farm labourer not in Poland, but in their native village, however such people can be counted on one hand.

After the capital and other large cities of the country, which are quickly turned by Maidan into settlements of wild nomads, the same fate awaits also the Ukrainian villages: the only difference is that they turn into feudal possessions of settled farmers.