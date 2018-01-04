Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

00:39:01

04/01/2018



The President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko implements a nationalistic agenda because the Nazis constitute an armed mainstay for the regime. This was stated on the air of radio “Vesti FM” by the political scientist Rostislav Ishchenko.

“Poroshenko is ready to lean on either the Nazis, the communists, or the liberals, as long as he is left in power and is allowed to steal. But in this situation he relies on Nazis and implements the Nazi program. As soon as he tries to take a step to the side, he will be immediately corrected,” said Ishchenko.

As evidence he cited the example of the blockade of Donbass, which the government was forced to support.

“The Ukrainian authorities stated that the blockade of Donbass is harmful for Ukraine, but they couldn’t change the situation. Poroshenko perfectly understands that no matter how few of these radical activists there are, the army and special services are on their side. There is a sufficient number of armed men wandering around the towns and villages of Ukraine who, in the event of a conflict, will support them, and not Poroshenko,” stated Ishchenko.



Ishchenko also stated that the Ukrainian politicians look comical, because they are thievish and unqualified.



“Their house has almost burnt down, and they are arguing over who will buy the wallpaper and on what wall they will glue it. If they were more competent, they would now be governing a large and strong State. The starting position of Ukraine was much higher than Russia’s. But they perceived the State that fell down into their hands as a subject for bargaining, which can be sold off on the cheap, the most important thing is to have enough for oneself,” affirmed Ishchenko.

He believes that only stupidity keeps Ukrainian politicians in their Motherland.

“They would have fled from there long ago, but they are held by this legend that Ukraine is needed by everyone, that the fight around it will constantly continue, that Moscow, Brussels, and Washington will be vying to pay them. They still hope to steal,” stated Ishchenko.

The political scientist is sure that in Ukraine everything heads towards violent clashes between the elites.