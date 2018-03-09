Translated by Ollie Richardson

15:57:03

09/03/2018



During the “Crimean spring“ the Mejlis distributed guns to their supporters, intending to stage a massacre in Crimea and to present it as a “partisan movement”. This was stated on the air of radio “Komsomolskaya Pravda” by the deputy of the State Duma Ruslan Balbek.

According to the deputy, the leader of the Mejlis Mustafa Dzhemilev sold his services to the West and received advice from the US Embassy.