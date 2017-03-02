By Ollie Richardson



On the day when the DPR nationalised the assets of oligarchs in Donbass – the consequence of Kolomoisky’s political blockade, Russell Bonner Bentley went to visit the Yuzovsky metallurgical plant. As a result of nationalisation, the staff will receive an increased salary and the overall number of employees will increase many-fold. Connected with this, in the week leading up to March 1st, the net worth of Renat Akhmetov decreased by $800 million. The phrase “what goes around, comes around” is quite fitting in this context…