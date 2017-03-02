Russell Bonner Bentley Visits the Newly Nationalised Yuzovsky Metallurgical Plant in Donetsk March 2, 2017 Video By Ollie Richardson On the day when the DPR nationalised the assets of oligarchs in Donbass – the consequence of Kolomoisky’s political blockade, Russell Bonner Bentley went to visit the Yuzovsky metallurgical plant. As a result of nationalisation, the staff will receive an increased salary and the overall number of employees will increase many-fold. Connected with this, in the week leading up to March 1st, the net worth of Renat Akhmetov decreased by $800 million. The phrase “what goes around, comes around” is quite fitting in this context… Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.