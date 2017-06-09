

The Russian research center “Levada Center” [funded by the US – ed] conducted a survey among the residents of Russia, the results of which showed that citizens of Russia consider as the main enemies of the country of US, Ukraine, and Germany, and as allies: Belarus, China and Kazakhstan. The Novorossiya News Agency asked the former military engineer of US army, public figure of DPR, and volunteer Russell Bentley (call sign “Texas”) whether, in his opinion, Russians are considered as the enemies of the US and why, and how Americans treat Russians.

“The Russian people quite correctly see as enemies the governments of the US, Germany, and Ukraine. They are also enemies. These governments don’t represent the desires of the people, but the people of these countries either are too stupid, or are too cowardly, or both, to demand really honest and representative governors. So, now they really have fascist governors who for decades waged wars around the world.

Most people in the US couldn’t find Ukraine on the map, but are ready to conduct economic, political, cultural, and even a military war against Russia, because of some incorrect idea about human rights or national sovereignty. They are frightened and grossly misinformed almost on all questions, thanks to the lies of the criminal government and completely corrupt media. People of the US don’t want war, but are powerless to change or even affect the policy of the government. Because they don’t really try.

Germany under Merkel and long before her was nothing other than an obedient servant of its American masters, who use Germany and NATO like a mafioso Don uses his militants. Because of political and economic coercion, Germany forces other EU countries to support its policy, which not only is criminal and dangerous, but in a literal sense contradicts the best interests of the EU and its citizens.

Ukraine, whose lawful government was overthrown as a result of an armed coup, is now a western colony, which is governed by criminal puppets who betrayed not only its best ally and own citizens, but they also betrayed history. Ukraine represents an educational example of that awaits a nation that capitulates or surrenders to the threat of western hegemony. A decrease in life expectancy and birth rate, mass emigration, and a decrease in any measured quality of life. Aren’t these the same things that happen in every country that the West “liberated” over the last 25 years?

Russia grows, and the West is in decline. Russia encourages and actually defends a multipolar world, in which international law is observed, and justice and human life are protected and strengthened. Those who want to create a safer and fair world, for sure, are in conflict with those who have had unfair advantages and dishonest privileges for a long time. Those who not only cling to their advantages at any cost, but also seek to expand it, until they return to civilization in the dark ages, to feudalism, to slavery, to fascism. These are our enemies, for both Russia and mankind”.