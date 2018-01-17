Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

00:14:03

17/01/2018

The Investigative Committee of Russia initiated some more criminal cases concerning the rehabilitation of Nazism in Ukraine. This was stated by the head of department Bastrykin in an interview to “Rossiyskaya Gazeta“.

In total, since 2014, 209 criminal cases were initiated in relation to Ukrainian events, 128 persons are subject to criminal liability. Besides this, other criminal cases involve 72 Ukrainian servicemen – 20 are from the highest military top brass of the country. As the chairman of the Investigative Committee explained, “Ukrainian military personnel during three years using heavy weapons of an indiscriminate nature repeatedly shelled civil objects – including houses, schools, and the hospitals of Donbass, which led to the deaths of hundreds of peaceful people. And the Investigative Committee of Russia qualifies these actions under the article of the Criminal Code ‘Application of forbidden means and methods of warfare’.“

Also, attacks on Russian foreign premises located on the territory of Ukraine and that are under international protection don’t remain unaddressed.

Concerning these cases, eight Ukrainian citizens are, in fact, already on the international wanted list.

And lastly: “We can’t remain indifferent to the numerous facts of desecration of sculptural and architectural constructions devoted to the fight against fascism and the victims of fascism, and also the desecration of the symbols of the military glory of Russia on the territory of Ukraine. I think that you remember what Ukrainian nationalists did to such monuments in the city of Glinyany in the Lvov region, and in Novomoskovsk in the Dnepropetrovsk region. The Investigative Committee initiated criminal cases under the Article of our Criminal Code ‘Rehabilitation of Nazism’, and the circumstances of these crimes are being established”.

With all this, the head of the Investigative Committee, of course, caused a squall of sneers from freedom-loving citizens on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian border, who immediately declared all events as “bad Russian propaganda”. But it is to no end.

It’s possible to call Aleksandr Ivanovich Bastrykin anything, but not a propagandist. On the contrary, his activity doesn’t assume excessive publicity: such people like him, even purely technically, because of their work always know much more than they let on.

In general, only serious and especially serious crimes belong to the sphere of the Investigative Committee. This is to say that this organisation is very serious. And it doesn’t like at all to work to no purpose. Like any bureaucratic department, the Investigative Committee is meticulous and believes that only the cases that achieve a verdict are the ones that reach court, and as a rule — together with the accused.

And it is this that currently joyful Ukrainian and Russian [liberals – ed] friends don’t understand. Just like they don’t understand that for the Investigative Committee — and this is a semi-military structure — subordination is an honour. And there are no doubts that “work in the Ukrainian direction” is at minimum not the own initiative of this office and is obligatorily coordinated with the top management of the country. Here, in general, everything is clear.

The current unbrotherly buffoonery [in Ukraine – ed] will end sooner or later — someone will be obliged to sort out the monstrous obstructions that remain after it. And the probability is high that it’s not those western elves who created this mess on rich Ukrainian fertile soil who will be engaged in this at all. It’s not only the experience of the “successful” democratisation of the countries of the Middle East that shows that the task to “equip Ukraine with everything it needs” was never set for them. Enough time has passed after the “Maidan standing” in order to understand that initially nobody in the West was going to “improve the quality of life in Ukraine”. And it is absolutely sure that no “Marshall plans” were developed for it both before and now.

And it means that it is again Russians who will be obliged to do it again: it isn’t excluded that such was the initial “cunning calculation [of the West – ed]”.

In this case the Ukrainian territory will be in need in many respects, which is obvious already now: at least the partial restoration of the economy; rescuing the remains of infrastructure, especially in regions; and the most important thing — returning the rule of law and establishing elementary order.

And here, obviously, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation will be assigned a rather important role.

And the work on this scenario needs to be started right now: at least because so far how long the current buffoonery will remain in Kiev and how much toxic dust it will kick up during its collapse is absolutely unclear for anyone in the West or in the East.

So from the State and bureaucratic point of view, the department of Mr Bastrykin is absolutely right. It is not propaganda, but banal official foresight.

As a matter of fact, the way in which a real State differs from a farcical imitation is that it undertakes any actions with the aim of completing them. And not in order to attract the public’s attention with howling and antics and to elicit money.



