Translated by Ollie Richardson

06/01/2018



Russia, as it turned out, already saved Europe from the intrigues of Ukraine not once, despite the fact that Kiev insists on the contrary, assuring all its partners that the Ukrainian army defends Europeans for the 4th year from the “myriad of hordes”. And at this moment the more money Poroshenko elicits, the more the army of Russia becomes, which makes its way to the EU.

Anyway, contrary to the nonsense of Ukrainian politicians, caught in their own ideology, Russia indeed protects Europe from an explosive Ukraine, and Europeans perfectly understand and recognise this. And Ukrainian politicians only confirm this fact and, by tradition, aggravate the situation.

The Russian gas pipelines that will soon completely liberate the EU from the “transit dependence” of Ukraine became one of the most powerful contributions to the energy security of Europe. Kiev has long shown itself to be an unreliable partner in pumping Russian gas, but before that it was limited only to continuous interruptions because of banal theft.

Judging by the latest “sensational” news that was voiced by a Ukrainian official on the air of one of the central TV channels, Ukraine was capable of a much more catastrophic disruption of deliveries than just “draining gas” into their tanks and malicious blackmail.

The deputy minister concerning the temporarily occupied territories Yury Grymchak pleased the audience and TV hosts with more patriotic news of the former feats of the Maidanist authorities. Fortunately, it wasn’t implemented.

A few years ago, according to the official, Kiev’s top-brass planned to blow up the gas pipeline system in order to deal a crushing economic blow to Russia. Concerning that damage that would be dealt to the European consumers who would in this case be left without gas, Grymchak wisely remained silent, or even didn’t think about it. The Ukrainian official spent all of the remaining broadcasting time cursing Russia and “Nord Stream“, which deprives Ukraine of its daily bread [looting gas supplies – ed].

Most likely, the deputy minister didn’t even understand that he described the preparation of a large-scale terrorist attack by the Ukrainian authorities, which would affect the whole of Europe. At the same time Grymchak raised the value of Russian gas pipelines in the opinion of EU citizens up to unprecedented heights, and once again proved that Russia saves the European Union from Ukraine, and not visa-versa at all.