Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:28:09

17/11/2017



The permanent representative of the Republic of Crimea under the President of the Russian Federation Georgy Muradov urged to send members of the Crimean Tatar public organizations [an example of which can be found here – ed] to Ukraine to verify respect towards the rights of Crimean Tatars.

According to Muradov, if the UN and Kiev really worry about the Crimean Tatars, they shouldn’t interfere in such an inspection, which will be carried out not the Russian authorities, but by representatives of public organizations of Crimea.

“If the UN and the Ukrainian authorities are indeed concerned about the Crimean Tatars, then they should allow this work to be carried out. Not by us, but by our Crimean Tatars, our public organizations,” said Muradov on Friday.

The Crimean permanent representative emphasized that, according to him, the Crimean Tatars, being a basic ethnic group of the peninsula, “have full authority to send” their representatives to Ukraine “to get acquainted with the life of the Crimean Tatars” on its territory and to monitor respect for the rights of the people.

Muradov also added that in Russia textbooks are published in the Crimean Tatar language, and proposed the Kiev authorities, if they really care about respecting the rights of the people, to give the chance to provide these textbooks to Crimean Tatars living in Ukraine.

As a reminder, Crimean Tatars make up 12% of the population of Crimea. The Crimean Tatar language is among the State ones of the republic.

This week the committee on social, humanitarian, and cultural problems of the United Nations General Assembly considered the Ukrainian draft resolution about the situation with human rights on the territory of Crimea. From 71 countries, 25 voted against the draft: besides Russia, there is Belarus, India, and China.

