By Ollie Richardson



On January 23rd, the Vice-speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy

According to the “European Integration“ publication, the session began with misunderstandings between Ukrainian deputies and the Secretary General of PACE. The meeting was attended by three deputies from the Verkhovna Rada – Vladimir Ariev, Irina Gerashchenko, and Aleksey Goncharenko; at the same time, according to regulations only one person from the Ukrainian side was allowed to participate – the head of delegation Ariev. After the altercation, the two other members of the Verkhovna Rada left the room.

It is worth noting that from Russia there were two deputies: the Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy and Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev.

Tolstoy, answering the question of journalists, said that he does not recognise the fact of “Russian aggression against Ukraine”.

“There are no Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine, and if there were, Ukraine would already be a part of Russia,” Tolstoy said.

And that’s it. One sentence, and everything that needed to be said was said. Your move, Washington – show proof of the presence of “Russian troops” in Ukraine. Four years later, and there is still tumbleweed.

P.S. It comes as no surprise that Ukrainian media, spitting feathers at Tolstoy’s pipebomb, pathetically tried to twist his words and furiously play the victim card that was delivered to Ukraine personally by Victoria Nuland.