Translated by Ollie Richardson

24/11/2017

The Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko a few days before the “Eastern Partnership” summit stated that he would abandon the summit if Brussels doesn’t make an amendment to the draft resolution about the prospect of entering the EU for Ukraine. According to the political scientist Nikita Danyuk



In Brussels the fifth “Eastern Partnership” summit started with the participation of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. As “Polskie Radio” earlier reported, the President of Ukraine demanded to make amendments to the draft resolution of the summit. According to some information, the document approved by European Parliament on November 15th didn’t meet the expectations of Kiev.



The draft resolution doesn’t specify the prospects of Ukraine’s entry into the EU. However, Petro Poroshenko’s demarche was short – he arrived at the summit after all. The actions of the Ukrainian President were commented on by the deputy head of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Predictions at the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, the political scientist Nikita Danyuk.



“And Poroshenko understands very well that European partners — even though they play an extremely important role in the foreign policy of Ukraine, both in economic and in domestic policies — are equally minor political subjects that make decisions,” noticed the expert.

If Petro Poroshenko receives the US’ full support, and Washington will be interested in the entry of Ukraine into the EU, then his position will become even stronger. The matter is that “the weak European Union will become even weaker if Ukraine enters into it”, and this is favourable for the US, stresses Danyuk.

Against this background Poroshenko intentionally quarrels with European officials for the sake of receiving the US’ support. The political expert notes that Washington considers Europe as a competitor, and not an ally, therefore it is in its interests to undermine the EU.