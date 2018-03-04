Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:55:05

04/03/2018



The Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev in a conversation with RT commented on the statement of the special representative of the US State Department concerning Ukraine Kurt Volker that the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics need to be “disbanded”.

“This statement confirms in an exhaustive way that Mr Volker personally and, together with him, the American side in general aren’t, in the context of the crisis in the southeast of Ukraine, an objective and impartial intermediary whose task includes actually resolving the conflict. Mr Volker shows that his approaches 100% coincide with the approaches of Kiev – that for him, as well as for the Kiev regime, those structures that exist in the southeast of Ukraine and also the people who live there are nothing more than a certain irritating factor that must be removed by all means: politically or, heaven forbid, militarily,” explained Kosachev.

The Senator noted that such an appeal contradicts the Minsk Agreements.

“Volker’s words, of course, don’t fit in any of the framework of the available agreements of the Minsk format and, in my opinion, seriously call into question his readiness and ability to make a real contribution to moving forward in such a difficult and sensitive conflict,” he concluded.

As a reminder, the special representative of the State Department concerning Ukraine Kurt Volker said that the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics need to be disbanded. The diplomat stated this during a panel discussion at the Hudson Institute analytical center, which was broadcasted on the website of the establishment.

“They have to be disbanded. There is no place for them in the Ukrainian constitutional apparatus,” he said.

He stressed that the Minsk Agreements aim towards the restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.