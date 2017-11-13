Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The violation of the Russian border by a Ukrainian drone can be an attempt to draw Moscow into war, said the head of the Federation Committee on Defense and Security Viktor Bondarev.

He doesn’t exclude that the US can be involved in this incident.

“I am not inclined to see the ‘hand of the State Department’ in all events in third-party countries. But it is impossible to exclude such a possibility if the affair concerns States that are dependent on the US. Attempts are made to try in every way to draw Russia into the center of the Ukrainian proxy war, to make us a parties of the conflict,” quoted the press service from the words of Bondarev.

He emphasized that it is important “not to jump into the deep end”, and to react to such provocations adequately.

According to Bondarev, the drone, most likely, entered Russia for espionage.



“The high speed of the aircraft’s movement allows to draw the conclusion that its rapid detection by us wasn’t in the plans of the Ukrainian side,” he stressed.



The Senator explained that the radars that Russian stations are equipped with are known for their high sensitivity.