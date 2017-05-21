Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The journalist and TV host Ksenia Sobchak couldn’t ignore the blocking in Ukraine of Russian Internet websites, and recorded a video message to the President of the country Petro Poroshenko, explaining to the Ukrainian leader that for three years he already wages war with his own people.

Sobchak criticised the Ukrainian President for the decision to block access to “VKontakte”, “Odnoklassniki”, and “Yandex”, having reproached him for authoritarianism and ignoring the rights and freedoms of the people, reports “Russian Dialogue”.

According to the journalist, having blocked Russian social networks, Poroshenko went against the Ukrainian people, which he already for three years has waged war against. She called the Ukrainian leader “politically suicidal” because it wasn’t the blocking of Russian Internet websites that “Maidan” in 2014 stood for.

Sobchak advised Poroshenko to look at what he has turned the country into, assuring him that after this decision he finally lost the support of even those most loyal to him in Ukrainian society. “Meanwhile, technically these networks haven’t closed, and you can admire how you look and how now your country looks,” she stated in the address to the Ukrainian leader.

As a reminder, the blocking of Russian Internet websites was opposed also by the most part of Ukrainian society. This week in several cities protest actions took place against the law signed by Poroshenko, and on his website a petition appeared with the demand to repeal the registered document.