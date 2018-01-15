Translated by Ollie Richardson

23:30:01

15/01/2018



A group of citizens in France demanded from Russia to repay the debts that were written off by the Bolsheviks, which amount to 15 billion francs, or €53 billion. The reason for such demands was explained by the historian and publicist Pyotr Multatuli. According to him, stories about the alleged debts of Russia are a historical myth.

Earlier, it became known that a group French persons appealed to International Federal Association of holders of Russian loans with the demand to recover from Russia debts that were written off in 1918 under Vladimir Lenin’s decree.

According to Multatuli, talk about debts of the Russian Empire is only a historical myth. As the historian notes, as of 1913 the external debt of the country was about 8 billion rubles. At the same time, the external debts of France totalled at that time 12 billion. The group of French persons expressed the need to return 15 billion francs, or €53 billion.

The historian noted one more important aspect: if Russia is asked to repay the foreign debt of the Russian Empire, then it means that they recognise the illegal withdrawal of the Baltics from the structure of the State, as well as territorial guarantees. In particular, France and England guaranteed to the Russian Empire Istanbul — Constantinople, the entire Mediterranean Thrace, the straits, the whole of Western Armenia, and also East Prussia.

“In my opinion, it is necessary to very clearly link any obligations on the issuance of debts with the obligations that Western governments took in front of us during World War I. These are territorial attachments, these are our most important economic issues. They did not just give us money, we developed both railways and investments,” said Multatuli.

He also paid attention to the fact that modern Russia is not the legal successor of the Russian Empire. Then it is worth raising the issue of the obligations of other States in relation to Russia.

Multatuli recalled that during the visit of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin to France, he was received in Versailles.

“After the emperor Nikolay Aleksandrovich, he was the first statesman who they accepted in Versailles,” said the historian. “It was obviously a demonstration of the special relationship between Putin and Macron”.

In this regard the publicist draws the conclusion that certain forces in France do not really like a good attitude towards Moscow, and they want to change the vector of relations between the two countries.



Putin’s meeting with his French colleague Emmanuel Macron in the Palace of Versailles took place on May 29th, 2017. Back then the Russian leader said at a joint press conference that he is convinced that “the fundamental interests of Russia and France are much more important than the current political environment”. At the same time, Putin reminded that in recent years none of the nearly 500 French companies, despite all the difficulties and economic restrictions, left the Russian market.