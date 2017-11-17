Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

17/11/2017

The Ministry of Defence published documents on the “unprecedented help” given to Poland by the Soviet Union during the years of World War II. This was stated by the press service of the department.

“Data on the USSR’s help given to the population of the Polish cities liberated by parts of the Red Army in the form of food, medicine, motor transport, fuel, and raw materials for industrial enterprises is provided in the published documents,” it is said in the statement.

It is noted that, according to these documents, the help of the USSR “came to the liberated Poland from the material stocks of the Red Army and from the stocks of national commissariats of the USSR”.

“Just from March to November, 1945, to provide the population and to ensure a sowing campaign the Soviet Union transferred food and forage worth more than 1.5 billion rubles, according to 1945 prices. In the form of an employment contract, during the second and third quarters of 1945 more than 130,000 tons of food, 20,000 tons of cotton, 100,000 tons of large leathers, and more than 2,000 trucks were delivered to the provisional government of Poland,” added the department.

The Ministry of Defence emphasised that “in the form of one-time help for the feeding of Polish railroad workers, coal miners, and other workers more than 8,000 tons of meat were transferred from the resources of the 1st and 2nd Belarusian and the 1st Ukrainian fronts”.

“In the declassified documents there is data on the restoration by units of the Red Army of Polish railroads and bridges destroyed by the German occupiers. Thus, solely by the forces of railway units of the 1st Belarusian front on the territory of Poland more than 5,000 kilometers of the railroads were restored, and 12,500 railway-kilometers of railway links and more than 30,000 running meters of bridges were constructed and repaired,” concluded the department.

Earlier the Ministry of Defence reported that it has declassified almost all affairs of the times of the Great Patriotic War.



