Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

18:25:40

14/01/2018



The Nobel laureate, the Soviet and Russian physicist — about the speech of the school student in the Bundestag, attempts to rewrite history, and his lost brother.

This year, 75 years since the beginning of the Battle of Stalingrad, and in 2018, on February 2nd, all our country will celebrate the end of and victory in this key battle of the Great Patriotic War. But the topic of the most terrifying war in the history of our country, as it became clear, causes ambiguous opinions in society.



“It is necessary to say that during the most difficult times: like in ’41, when the Germans closely approached Moscow and blockaded Leningrad, and in ’42, when fascists rushed into Stalingrad and were in the Caucasus – we never doubted our victory.” (From the book “Science and Society”) ​Zhores Alferov

This became clear after the November speech in the Bundestag by the school student from Novy Urengoy Nikolay Desyatnichenko. It caused a heated discussion on the Internet and on Russian TV. In the incautious words of the boy about “the soldiers of the Wehrmacht who were innocently killed” in Soviet to captivity some saw an attempt to “rehabilitate Nazism”, although the guy only spoke about the need to show mercy and to try not to allow such an awful war again.

The speech of the school student did not leave the Nobel laureate, the well-known Soviet and Russian physicist Zhores Alferov, indifferent. He contacted the publication personally and shared his thoughts on this subject.

“Severe conditions have nothing to do with it”

“In general, the fact that the boy spoke in the Bundestag is good. I welcome children being given the chance to express themselves in parliaments. And when the youth starts fighting for peace it is also remarkable. It was always actual, and remains actual today, because the danger of big war still exists.

However, I do not think that a nuclear conflict is possible soon. It is unlikely that North Korea will opt for a direct armed conflict with the US. It will be engaged in demonstrations and provocations, but nothing more than this. But hybrid wars where the attacking side does not resort to the classical military invasion are today going on all over the planet.

But after Kolya Desyatnichenko’s speech, a wave on the Internet rose: we, allegedly, nearly destroyed innocent German prisoners of war, intentionally kept them in awful conditions so that they perished there. But I repeatedly had the chance to communicate with former prisoners of war, that’s why I decided to express myself. Especially since that soldier about who the school student from Novy Urengoy spoke – a certain Georg Johann Rau – died in a prisoner-of-war camp in Beketovka. And for me Beketovka is a special place. It is a southern suburb of Stalingrad, we lived there before war. And my elder brother later fought there – he was a participant of the Battle of Stalingrad – the 75th anniversary of the victory of which we will soon celebrate.

During the war Stalingrad was defended by two armies – the 62nd, under Chuykov’s command, and the 64th, under Shumilov’s command. Shumilov’s army defended the southern part of the city, and it was easier for them than it was for Chuykov’s army. My elder brother graduated from the Sverdlovsk infantry school and entered the 96th separate brigade of marines. They were transferred to Beketovka in the middle of October, 1942. The task was to unite Shumilov’s army with Chuykov’s army. They didn’t succeed to do it. But Shumilov’s army was able to capture big groups of Germans, thereby having improved the situation of Chuykov’s army.

The Germans were surrounded, and they were offered many times to surrender, since the first days of December. But they refused every time. They were supplied by aircraft, planes delivered products, which, of course, were not enough. By the time of the end of the Battle of Stalingrad 80,000 remained from Hitler’s group of 300,0000 people. And it was a semi-dead, frost-bitten mass of people. Is it worth being surprised that, having been taken prisoner, many of them died? They died not at all because of the ‘severe conditions of captivity’, as the Urengoy school student reported in his speech, but because by that moment all of them were already dead ‘uns. They were taken prisoner barely alive. And the severe conditions here are irrelevant. And of course, it was hard for Soviet Union to maintain such a number of prisoners of war – until Stalingrad we simply didn’t have such experience.”

“Probably, it is the conservative British newspaper ‘Daily Telegraph’ that gave at the time one of the most interesting to us evaluations of the battles in Stalingrad, having published on January 18th, 1943, the report of their correspondent from Stalingrad: ‘Here, in the very suburb of Europe, where Asian deserts already begin, some remarkable divisions of guards and groups of local militia, which became the mighty, bleeding heart of all Russia, saved European culture, and by this, maybe, also our England”. (From the book “Science and Society”) Zhores Alferov

“And I became a friend of your country”

“In 1966 I was on a business trip in Germany. I had invitations in many laboratories of this country, and in February I arrived to Braunschweig – a city near Wolfsburg. There we went to the philharmonic hall, and then sat down in a cafe. The translator gave our order to the waiter. The latter looked at me, understood that I am Russian, and asked me in Russian: ‘Are you from the Soviet Union?’, I said: ‘Yes’. Then he asked another waiter to cover for him, and sat down near us. And here is what he described.

‘Before war I was a member of the Hitlerjugend,’ he said, ‘then I entered into the party. In my convictions I was a fully-fledged fascist. Being a young man, on June 22nd, 1941, I crossed the border of the Soviet Union as a part of the German armed forces. I nearly reached Moscow, then I fought to the north of Stalingrad. By 1944 I was a Oberleutnant, and I commanded a battalion. But near Bobruisk I was heavily wounded, and I was taken prisoner. If it wasn’t for the wound, I would not have been captured, I would have shot myself instead.

In captivity I was healed. And then I was in a prisoner-of-war camp in Minsk’.



And here I ask him: ‘In the building of the Belarusian opera theater?’. ‘Yes’. ‘I lived opposite it,’ I said. ‘And I remember this camp very well. I remember our babushkas often gave bread to the prisoners. And after all, you for certain know how strongly Belarus suffered because of Hitler. And those who remained fascist up to the end, we trialed and executed. In February, 1946, we hung 16 fascists at the hippodrome in Minsk. I was in the first row, near the gallows. And I had no pity for them! I stood near the gallows of Hans Herman Koch, who said in court: ‘All of you are subhumans, all of you must be exterminated! In our country I killed 300 people, and I regret that it’s so few!’. And when we hung him, everyone felt satisfaction. However, towards prisoners we had a completely different attitude’.

The waiter continued: ‘Yes, I know that you treated us kindly. Although often you didn’t eat any better than we did. I remember how we together – you, the winners, and we, the prisoners of war – restored your destroyed cities, this same Minsk. Being in captivity, I fell in love with your country and became her friend’.

Another story. For half a year I worked in the US, at the Illinois university. There was one medical institution, which was headed by a German, also a former Soviet prisoner of war. In Munich he graduated from a three-year course at the medical faculty, after which he was taken for conscription, not being allowed to finish the education process. And he was taken prisoner, he was in a camp in Azerbaijan, where he had a serious intestinal disease. He was also put in hospital, healed, and released ahead of schedule. Then he was engaged in medical activity and went to the US.

And this person treated our people and country also very warmly, in particular – me. When he learned that I had a son, he sent different children’s clothes from America and wrote many letters to our family. He became for us a true friend.

I met another former prisoner of war in Brazil, during a business trip. It is necessary to say that Brazilians are very much proud of the fact that they participated in World War II on the side of allies. When we had lunch, one German was at the table. He got up and said, in my direction: ‘You know, I fought in Hitler’s army, I was taken prisoner, and I can assure that there I was treated as a person. Since then I am a friend of the Soviet Union’.

I met prisoners also in other places. And all of them behaved towards our country warmly and friendly. Even former fascists. In West Germany it was guaranteed: if you bump into a former prisoner of war, they will obligatory treat you in an amicable way. And all of them emphasised that, thanks to the humane attitude towards them, they changed their views. After all, they knew very well how Soviet people were treated in German captivity – the most cruel, inhuman way, and, naturally, they expected the same behaviour in relation to them. But they received the absolute opposite. It changed their outlook.

And I want our modern youth to know about this. It is important, it will help them to understand in what country and among what people they live.”

Why is there boorish behaviour in relation to Russia?

“I’m sure that it’s not worth presenting special complaints towards the boy from Novy Urengoy. He was obliged to reduce the text of his speech, which simply wasn’t competently formulated. On the other hand, he could’ve prepared himself better, to think about what should be deleted and what should be kept, to imagine how these words will sound from the tribune and how they will be perceived.

After this incident opinions began to sound that in Russia the quality of teaching history in school worsened, especially concerning the period of the Great Patriotic War. I do not know, in my lyceum at the ‘School of Physics and Technology’ of an academic university everything concerning the teaching of history is in full order. But I cannot speak for all of the country.

But the matter is not only in teaching. Why does the television sometimes broadcast odious points of view? Not from the broadcasters point of view, of course, but nevertheless… For example, they show a young Pole who says on camera: ‘You are occupiers! The Soviet Union did not liberate, but captured Poland. That’s why there is a need to demolish all monuments established by the Soviet authorities, and now we do it’. Why, thus, isn’t he reminded that it is Poland that had an agreement with Hitler’s Germany concerning an attack on the Soviet Union? And that it is precisely our country that lost 600,000 soldiers liberating Poland from fascists! Or maybe they aren’t glad that it happened, that they were liberated from a brutal regime?! And we even attached to them a noticeable piece of Prussian lands! The fact that today Poland is a State with considerable territory is the merit of the Soviet Union. How could they forget this?

And the reason for such ungrateful behavior towards Russia is in the fact that the modern Polish authorities try with all their might to be praised overseas, and patted on their back. They consider that Russia is now in a humiliating situation, and it is possible to behave with it boorishly. But Poland was a part of Russia for hundreds of centuries. We are two great Slavic nations, which always had many ties, which created a common culture, and we must live in peace, and not with hatred. Yes, you can adhere to any political views, to consider that capitalism is a good economic system, and to want to have it. But you cannot and don’t have the right to rewrite history! This is a historic fact, and you cannot escape it: it is precisely the Red Army that brought freedom and independence to Poland.

In general, something nightmare-inducing now happens to mankind. As I already said, a huge number of hybrid wars are ongoing in the world. The interests of some groups become their basis. Sometimes this is someone’s national interests, but more often it is the interests of smaller groups inside nations. The USSR, when it existed, impeded such processes, manifestations of separatism. After all, it, by definition, was an international country, a union of national republics. Modern Russia, in my opinion, insufficiently consistently pursues this policy.

And by my nature I am an internationalist. I cannot be anything else – so many blood types are mixed inside me! And I watch with pain what is happening in the neighbouring Ukraine. Previously I went there every year. After all, it is there that my elder brother perished. He is buried in a mass grave in the Cherkassy region.”

“You shouldn’t be divided!”

“My brother was called Marx. He died during the last days of the Korsun-Shevchenkovsky battle in the village of Khilki. He passed through the heaviest battles of the Great Patriotic War: Stalingrad, Kursk arc, and, lastly, the Korsun-Shevchenkovsky massacre. This battle ended on February 17th, 1944, and the day prior – on February 15th – Marx died. We don’t know how he died. We just received a death certificate, then a letter arrived, which once again confirmed that he fell during battles for the Motherland, because our mother continued to send inquiries, still hoping for something. The answers repeated one standard text: he was killed in battles for the socialist Motherland…

In 1956, I decided to go to Khilki together with Boris Petrovich Zakharchenya, my comrade at the Physics and Technology faculty.

Khilki is a small village. In its center there is a big mass grave. A standard figure of a soldier-gunner in gypsum stands here. While we were looking around some babushkas came, we talked to them, and they described how terrible the battle here was, how they hid themselves in basements. In this village alone dozens of German tanks were burned. And still nearby, they said that there is the village Komarovka. Between these two villages there is a big field, it is called Boykovo field. We were told that 5,000 Germans and 3,000 of ours died here. Then, being only two, we silently stood at the grave for a long time…

I visited my brother’s grave for the second time in 1969. I was on a business trip in Ukraine together with my comrade Dmitry Nikolaevich Tretyakov. When we were on the way back home, I said: ‘Let’s stop by in Khilki!’. Dmitry didn’t need to be persuaded for long, and we did it.

And here is what I will never forget. We approached the grave where I already once was. And I stayed near the grave. And Dmitry is near me. A babushka approached and said to me: ‘What are you doing at our grave? Or one of your relatives lies here?’.

I didn’t manage to answer her, but Dmitry said that my brother was lost here and he is buried in this grave.

‘Brother? For our village? Lies in our grave?’

In half an hour the whole village came. They brought tables. They put these tables near the mass grave, brought homemade vodka and food, and all the village sat down to commemorate my brother.

This happened approximately at noon. We stayed there until 6pm! We delivered speeches and toasts, we sang military songs. As a farewell the residents of the village gifted to me a big net in which there were two bottles of homemade vodka for my father, prunes, and dried fruits for mother. They said that most likely my mother has hypertension, and the prunes reduce pressure. And also gifted a big Ukrainian shawl. Also for my mother. For memory.

All the village came to see us off at the bus. Before this moment they did not know me, and I never met them previously. But now we leave each other like relatives. They again and again spoke about the fierce battles that happened in these parts. The 18-year-old girl, the secretary of the Komsomol organisation of the collective farm, gifted to me a book in Ukrainian about the Korsun-Shevchenkovsky battle. This book is still stored at my place.

Since then I came to Khilki every year, I became an honorary citizen there. In 2013 I convened in Kiev a meeting of the Skolkovsky advisory board. And when the scientific agenda was completed, I proposed to everyone, including foreign scientists, to go to the Cherkassy region, to Khilki. Of course, we were very warmly received there. And my American colleague, professor and Nobel laureate Roger Kornberg, having communicated with locals, told me the words that are now more actual than ever: ‘Zhores, you, after all, are one nation! You could not be divided!’.”