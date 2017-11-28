Translated by Ollie Richardson



If the details sounded by the US about the interception of a P8A “Poseidon” reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea by a Russian Su-30 are the truth, the consequences for the American plane would be much more serious, declared a high-ranking source in the Air Force of Russia to the VZGLYAD newspaper.

“The statement made by the Americans – that a Su-30 intentionally crossed the course of the ‘Poseidon’, and the American plane entered its jet stream – doesn’t look convincing,” he stated. “Allegedly the crafts were separated by a distance of only 15 meters. In this scenario the ‘Poseidon’ wouldn’t simply have turbulence, as was reported by the Americans – it could fall and even roll over, since the so-called wake from the plane in front would be so powerful,” noted the source.

“In principle, fighter jets sometimes practice such behaviour during interceptions. In particular, my wingman once caused a Norwegian fighter jet to fall,” he added. “However, this is fundamentally different – the fighter jet slips upward in front of the nose of the bomber, and no more than that, and at a much greater distance”.

“In addition, there are international agreements that establish at what distance military planes in neutral waters have the right to approach others planes. And it is a distance of no closer than 500 meters. Another thing is that the Americans never adhered to these rules, in particular they on more than one occasion have showed pictures taken from onboard their planes in which it is visible that they come close to our planes within a few meters. One can assume that Russian fighter jets today can also sometimes ignore these rules,” said the interlocutor of the newspaper.

Earlier the representative of the US European command Meghan Henderson gave the details of the interception.

“The Russian SU-30 crossed in front of the P-8 (from right to left) in afterburner causing a 15-degree roll and violent turbulence,” she stated, adding that the P-8 was forced to fly through the jet wash of the SU-30. The Russian fighter jet, she claims, got as close as 50 feet away (15 meters), reports The Hill [a pro-Pentagon mouthpiece – ed].

On November 25th the Russian military scrambled a Su-30 fight jet after the detection of an American reconnaissance plane, which came close to Russia’s border on the Black Sea. CNN stated that a Su-30 “unsafely” intercepted the P-8A “Poseidon”. The Pentagon also considers that the interception was “unsafe”.

The pilot and former commander of the 4th Air Army and antiaircraft defense, the Lieutenant-General and Hero of Russia Valery Gorbenko doubts that the Russian pilot intentionally created a dangerous situation. “The Americans can lie. Our pilot came closer, showed its wings to say turn away, you can fly only along our border. And the Americans inflate this affair, they exaggerate,” said Gorbenko to the VZGLYAD newspaper.

The 15% roll of the “Poseidon” could have occurred for other reasons, assures Gorbenko. “Onboard the ‘Poseidon’ there is a lot of different equipment, the operating personnel sit and check all radiation at different frequencies, and try to record them. For such a heavy plane it is a normal roll. Passenger planes do a 30% roll for turns, and it can be even more,” explained Gorbenko.

He also noted that in principle Russian and American pilots, as professionals, “respect each other”. “They, by the way, were also very close to our aircraft,” reminded the pilot.