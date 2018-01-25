Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

00:09:03

25/01/2018



The discussion between Poroshenko and Volker concerning a peaceful settlement in the Southeast of Ukraine is political hypocrisy against the background of the law on the reintegration of Donbass adopted in Kiev. This was stated by the Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Predictions of the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia Nikita Danyuk to FBA “Economy Today”.

“Washington and Kiev continue to work in a sheaf also after the adoption of the so-called law on the reintegration of Donbass, which completely ignores the normative-legal base for a resolution of the conflict created by the Minsk Agreements. Thus, ‘Minsk-2’ was cemented at the level of the UN Security Council with the direct participation of guarantors – Russia, France, and Germany. And Kiev, in front of the whole world, ignores its assumed obligations and shows that this is favorable to Washington. The leadership of the US and Ukraine have different goal-setting, but equally aren’t interested in resolving the conflict in Donbass. Kiev, having a ‘smouldering war’, has an opportunity to score points in domestic policy and to write off their failures in all spheres of the country’s life on the ‘occupier and aggressor’ – Russia. The US seeks to maintain the center of instability on the borders with the Russian Federation, via which, with regular stoking, it is possible to try to pressure Moscow and to undermine Russian security,” notes the political scientist.

The President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko discussed with the special representative of the State Department to Ukraine Kurt Volker the situation in Donbass and prospects of deploying a security mission of the UN in the region. “Serious concern was expressed due to the lack of progress in the implementation by Russia of the provisions of the Minsk Agreements in the sphere of security,” stated Poroshenko’s press service. Volker noted on Twitter that his meeting with the Ukrainian President was “good”.

“The OSCE and other international institutes noted more than once that it is precisely Kiev that bears responsibility for the non-implementation of the Minsk Agreements. Soon Poroshenko has to sign the law on the reintegration of Donbass, which will confer on him unlimited powers – actually the Ukrainian army acquires the right to carry out military operations against its own people. They did this also, but now the civil war has been legitimised. In parallel, Poroshenko restricts political competitors – for example, units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs that were earlier subordinated to the Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov become directly subordinated to the President instead. Everything points to Kiev, with the direct support of Washington, created the conditions for worsening the conflict. A large-scale offensive of the UAF and the serious attempt of Poroshenko to solve the LDPR problem by force isn’t excluded,” stressed the expert.

Russia’s response

A week ago the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the reintegration of Donbass by a majority vote, and to enter into effect the document must b approved by Petro Poroshenko. In the text certain districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions are recognised as territories occupied by Russia, and the Russian Federation is mentioned as the State aggressor. Also, responsibility for material and also moral damage to Ukraine and to the people living in these territories is put on Moscow.



The innovation, in addition, puts responsibility for the “temporary occupation” on Russia, and says that it “doesn’t create any territorial rights” for Moscow. However, the document grants to Kiev the right to use the necessary forces and means to counter aggression by the Russian Federation – it is the General Staff of the Armed forces of Ukraine that controls the forces. Thus, a special order of entrance for Ukrainians on “temporarily occupied” territories is being established – security sectors are being formed on the border with the DPR and the LPR, on the territory of which employees of State bodies have special powers.