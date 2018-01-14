Translated by Ollie Richardson

14/01/2018

The decision of the US to create “border forces” on the territory under their control in Syria outright violates the UN charter and the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic, said the Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev to RIA Novosti on Sunday.

As the official representative of the US-led coalition on the fight against ISIS earlier reported to the “Defense Post” publication, the coalition started in Syria to create so-called “border forces” on the territory under their control. According to him, the coalition works together with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to create and train new Syrian border forces (SBF). Currently about 230 people are trained, the ultimate goal is to create a force of approximately 30,000 people.

“The US-led coalition is no more than a chimera, in reality no coalition exists, there is only the unilateral actions of the US supported by a number of countries, either for reasons of allied solidarity or because of obligations that arise when the appropriate military or economic assistance is received,” said the senator.

He stressed that “controlling territory” in relation to a sovereign State and a member of the UN without its consent is an “outright violation of the UN charter, international law, and the sovereignty of this State”.

And the most important thing is that unilateral and uncoordinated actions do not work in the fight against ISIS, which the Americans had to be repeatedly convinced of, since August, 2014, when for the first time they tried to conduct their own operation against terrorists, noted Kosachev.

“Nothing happened back then and it’s unlikely that anything will happen now, at least while the stated purposes of the so-called coalition don’t correspond to the declared tasks,” concluded the head of the Federation Council committee.

The US’ plans for the creation of so-called border forces on the territory of Syria under their control are unacceptable, said the press secretary of the president of Turkey İbrahim Kalın on Sunday.