Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

17:45:12

25/02/2018



Propaganda is a very dangerous thing, just like a pufferfish. A little overcooked, and you won’t receive the result that you had hoped for. So, the Democrats and Clintonoids, in whose hands is the lion’s share of the world’s media, in a Russophobic rage seemingly overdid it. At least, in the US, for sure.

Immediately after the victory of the Russian hockey team at the 2018 Olympics, the Internet exploded and blossomed with the expected caustic articles of various sports experts. But the comments of readers, I’m sure, were, well, quite unexpected for the authors.

The article on Yahoo sports written by a certain Eric Adelson longly and tediously convinces readers that the hockey player Voynov, playing in the NHL, sat in prison for a few weeks for domestic violence, and therefore the victory of the national team is more than doubtful, was obstructed by english-speaking readers.



Among the near 350 comments, I personally did not find even a dozen expressing agreement with the author, while the majority look like this:







In short, if this continues the “puffer fish” of Western Russophobia will give quite unexpected results for clients, and will form a pro-Russian mood in American society much more effectively than “RT”…