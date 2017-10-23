Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

11:53:40

23/10/2017



At the building of the Verkhovna Rada in Kiev the veche that was convened by the former President of Georgia and former governor of the Odessa region Mikhail Saakashvili has begun. The stage for the event is setup, on Constitution Square, opposite to the parliament building on the territory of the tent town of protesters. At the very beginning of the action the audience sung the anthem of Ukraine. Then the leader of the Ukrainian opposition Mikhail Saakashvili came to the stage and said that after overthrowing Petro Poroshenko Ukraine will turn into a superstate that will dictate terms to Europe.

“There, where a force exists, there will be the Ukrainian superstate, which will dictate terms to Europe and to all others, and where people will live adequately … What stands between us and this future? It is a small handful of oligarchs, scammers – the President and his environment,” said Saakashvili.

He assured that it is possible to replace the present authorities – if the population desires – “very quickly and without serious consequences”.

“Someone says – ‘this guest performer – why is he here?’ Everything is very simple. Georgia has no future either, nor Moldova, nor Belarus, nobody in the region does if there is no Ukraine,” noted the oppositional politician.

