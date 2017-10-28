Translated by Ollie Richardson

15:03:01

28/10/2017



Great Britain consider that Ukraine needs to carry out a number of reforms, including selling more than 10 million hectares of “agricultural land” to increase the State budget. The corresponding conclusions are contained in the report of the Royal Institute of International Relations of Chatham House [an organisation that was heavily involved in pillaging and subordinating Germany after WW1 – ed]. The correspondent of the Federal News Agency examined the details of the report.

Meanwhile, the debt of Ukraine continues to grow. According to the latest data, it has exceeded $74.68 billion. Nevertheless, the European Union continues to allocate free money for carrying out various transformations in the country.

Now London recommends to the Ukrainian authorities “to carry out land reform, as a result of which the market of agricultural land would be created”.

“Ukraine’s large but low-productivity agricultural sector is a powerhouse for longer-term economic growth,” it is said in the document. “There are indications that the Ukrainian government will partially lift a moratorium on land sales by the end of 2017”.

The Royal Institute is sure that Kiev needs to accelerate economic and political reforms, having changed the work of more than 3,000 state enterprises.



“Reform should also include the sale of over 10 million hectares of agricultural land currently in state ownership, which could potentially raise big sums for the state budget,” it is also said in the document prepared by the Institute.

Kiev must carry out judicial reform in the future, the authors of the report are sure.

“Western countries must sustain pressure for judicial reform and the prosecution of high-level officials who have abused their office. There must be continued pressure for progress towards zero tolerance of corruption at all levels,” noted the authors of the material.

Progress in Ukraine is discernible on many fronts, although actually “it is in danger”, write the authors of the report. Otherwise, “Incomplete reforms threaten to undermine the credibility of ‘new forces’ and lead to the disillusionment of millions of Ukrainians”.

Where to go without grants

Meanwhile, London is sure of the need to continue financing civil society of Ukraine.

“Through international development assistance, Western partners must assist Ukrainian NGOs and nascent political parties, as well as universities and management schools, in the creation of a new political and managerial class,” it is said in the document.

The British center is sure that “Western donors should integrate requirements for wider popular participation into their grant-making”.

“They should fund projects that build civic support networks. They should promote action-based rather than adversarial revolutionary activism,” it is noted in the report.



Invented enemy

The authors of the report didn’t avoid the Russian-Ukrainian question.

“A Western policy of benign neglect or, worse, accommodation with Moscow at Ukraine’s expense would seriously destabilize the country, as it remains fragile and in peril,” it is said in the material.

Nevertheless, as the authors of the document write, the current situation is also a reason to increase support from western countries.

“…but the West cannot afford yet another defeat. Vladimir Putin’s objectives show no signs of changing, and neither should those of the West. All is still to play for, with Ukraine ‘on the edge’ in every sense,” claim the authors of the text.

Old song

It is noteworthy that the European Union believes that the administration of the current President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko doesn’t cope with its work. In this regard Europe must stop allocating money to Kiev — Ukraine was unable to defeat corruption in the country. This was earlier declared by the Bruxelles Centre for European Policy Studies, which is financed by the EU.



“Almost three years after the Euromaidan revolution, Ukraine’s leadership has fallen woefully short in delivering on its promises to fight against corruption within the judiciary, clean up political party financing and decentralise government functions,” it is said in the report. “The customs service has yet to be reformed, property rights are far from being ensured and state-owned enterprises have not been privatised.”

In the document the authors claim that now the situation in Ukraine is a similar story to Moldova, because of which the foreign policy of the EU failed.

“In fact, the EU ought to do everything in its power to avoid a repeat in Ukraine of the sad saga that played out in Moldova,” it is noted in the report. “Despite the fact that the latter country has been greatly supported by the EU politically and economically, its leadership failed to address corruption and damaged not only its own credibility but that of the EU as well.”

The growing debt

The national debt of Ukraine for this period reached already $74.68 billion. Despite the current situation, the European Union continues to give money to Kiev for carrying out reforms.

On October 27th it became known that the EU gave Ukraine a tranche of €89.5 million for carrying out corresponding changes in the country.

“We signed two agreements with the European Union for the total amount of €89.5 million for the realization of system reforms,” wrote the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv on his page on Facebook.





It is noteworthy that London, which suggested to the West to give more money to Kiev, in turn repeatedly refused this undertaking.