Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

16:32:24

01/03/2018



The Russian President Vladimir Putin’s presentation of the four types of the latest Russian weapons is a signal to our partners, considers the leading expert of the Center for Military and Political Studies of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations Mikhail Aleksandrov.

Putin presented four types of new missile armaments

As a reminder, Putin during his speech to the Federal Assembly presented the latest Russian “Sarmat“ RS-28 missile system, the Kh-101 cruise missile, and the hypersonic “Avangard” and “Kinzhal” systems.

All of these arms systems have today been fully developed in Russia, testing is being carried out, and in the next few years they can cardinally change the face of the Russian strategic forces, and also increase their effectiveness.



Here it is necessary to remember the latest Russian “Rubezh” RS-26 missile system, which is a development from the “Topol” family and differs from its predecessor – the RS-24 “Yars” missile system – by its independent launch being significantly easier, which will allow an increase in its mobility.

In addition, “Avangard” has different combat tasks, since its fighting range is from 2000 to 6000km, which will allow this system to carry out, should it be needed, tasks of medium-range missiles.

This is actually a direct hint to the US that should they decide to abandon the Treaty on missiles of medium and short range, then we are ready for such changes in the strategic situation and we will be able to give an adequate response to this.

Russia increases the combat potential of its strategic forces

The RS-28 “Sarmat” missile system is silo-based and should replace the “Voivode” R-36M system, and in NATO reference books and in the press received the nickname “Satan”.

The concept of “Sarmat” significantly differs from “Voivode”, since here the task is not simply dropping the maximum number of nuclear warheads on the territory of a potential enemy, but the effective defeat of a range of targets. In addition, the task here is to evade the enemy’s anti-missile defenses with the help of super-complex trajectories.

Thus, this missile revives the Soviet concept of orbital bombing, which allows to strike blows to the territory of a potential enemy in different directions, bypassing their strategic missile defense system.

As for the Kh-101 cruise missile, it is the latest surface-to-air cruise missile with a maximum flying range of 5500 kilometers, which will allow to significantly increase the combat radius of our strategic aircraft, including not only the Tu-160М or the perspective Tu-160М2 and PAK DA, but also even honored veterans like the Tu-95.





Russia will give an adequate response to all of the US’ actions

This missile can be in both a conventional (Kh-101) and a nuclear option (Kh-102).

It is noteworthy that this missile hasn’t been simply developed or put into service – it has already been tested in combat by the Air Force of the Russian Federation in Syria. With the help of such missiles, Russia struck a number of blows to the positions of terrorists, therefore before us aren’t just some perspective arms, but a new reality in the Russian army.

Naturally, the hypersonic “Kinzhal” missile system became the “hit” of speech – Putin even showed its experimental use. In the demonstration video the MiG-31 interceptor jet takes off to intercept a combat ship of a potential enemy, and launches this missile, which hits the target at an ultra-high speed and on a very complex trajectory.

Obviously, this is Russia’s response to the actions of the American guided missile cruisers armed with “Aegis” missiles, which for the Pentagon are a factor of geopolitical pressure. The fact is that such ships, along with multi-purpose submarines, are the main carriers of tactical nuclear weapons in the American army.

Similarly, this is the case with the top-secret “Avangard” missile system, which, appears to be a hypersonic manoeuvring nuclear warhead that will give any modern missile defense unsolvable tasks. After all, it is capable of moving in dense layers of the atmosphere, gathering an unprecedented speed of Mach 20.





Russia isn’t against negotiations with the Americans

The leading expert of the Center for Military and Political Studies of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations Mikhail Aleksandrov in a conversation with FBA “Economy Today” noted that it can’t be said that all of this is our response to the American missile defense system.

“The American missile defense system hasn’t yet proved its effectiveness, and hasn’t at all shown that it can fight against even Russian missile systems of the previous generation. Another question is that we don’t waste time and we make it clear to these Americans that even if they will further develop their missile defense system, they simply have no chance up to the middle of the current century, and all such investments will be spent by them in vain,” states Aleksandrov.

In addition, as the expert notes, we haven’t yet shown a lot of things, therefore all of this is an invitation to negotiations – are the Americans ready to make concessions, including a new Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty? However, even if in the US will refuse, then for us, as we see, it won’t become a tragedy – we can live without it and will solve all our security problems without problems.

“This also means that if the START-III treaty won’t be prolonged by the US, we can rely on qualitative military superiority, which we certainly have in the field of strategic forces,” summarised Aleksandrov.



This is especially important in light of the fact that all of this is superimposed on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons tears at the seams, and this puts in front of Russia a new list of strategic tasks and potential threats.