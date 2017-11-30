Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The people’s deputy Nadezhda Savchenko at a meeting with the students of one of the Polish universities allegedly stated that it is Ukraine who started the war in Donbass.

This was reported by the people’s deputy from the “Radical party” of Lyashko Igor Mosiychuk on his page on a social network.

“It’s not possible anymore to silently observe this sh*t that all of Ukraine, against which it [she – ed] now carries out diplomatic sabotage, tried to free! I am preparing an appeal to the SBU, in which I demand to verify the public statements of the people’s deputy Nadezhda Savchenko for the existence of anti-Ukrainian, anti-State expressions. I am preparing a draft of a resolution for the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the exclusion of the people’s deputy Nadezhda Savchenko from the parliamentary committee on national security and defense. It is convinced that Savchenko’s stay in this committee poses a direct threat to the national security and defense capability of our warring country,” writes Mosiychuk.

The colleague of Lyashko was also outraged by the fact that Nadezhda Savchenko apologised before the Poles for the Volyn massacre and the anti-Polish excesses during the times of Bogdan Khmelnytsky.

Also, the people’s deputy expressed hope that the Ukrainian parliament won’t hesitate and before the new year will make a decision on Savchenko, and Yulia Tymoshenko “will show courage” and publicly recognise her political mistake.

The fact that the speech of Savchenko took place in front of Polish students was confirmed by the Ukrainian political scientist Aleksey Golobutsky on his Facebook page. According to Golobutsky, Savchenko pronounced to Poles the need to liquidate the regions and the present structure of the authorities in Ukraine in general.

According to him, Savchenko also stated that “the President in Ukraine is evil”, and the war in Donbass was started by the present authorities. According to Savchenko, Ukrainians are ready to negotiate with the LPR and DPR. Golobutsky specified that, in his opinion, with this statement Savchenko in Poland “dishonoured Ukraine”.