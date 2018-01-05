Translated by Ollie Richardson

19:29:09

05/01/2018

While the militiaman was in prison he was also subjected to hard physical work and forced to speak Ukrainian.

The Security Service of Ukraine suggested to one of the captured supporters of the Donetsk People’s Republic to conduct a terrorist attack at the Donetsk steel works. As the native of Dmitrov Vladislav Balykin said, for the detonation he was offered the rank of the Hero of Ukraine, reports the “Inside Donetsk” Telegram channel.

“A colonel of the SBU came, and said: ‘In Donetsk there is a steel works. You will go there. We will exchange you so you can conduct a terrorist attack and blow up the factory. Then you will come back to Ukraine and we will give you medals, awards, you will be a hero of Ukraine’,” said Balykin.

As was reported by the Donetsk News Agency, Balykin was detained by SBU employees in February, 2015. He received five years of imprisonment. In prison he was subjected to hard physical work. He was constantly beaten and forced to speak Ukrainian and shout: “Glory to Ukraine!”