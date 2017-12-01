Translated by Ollie Richardson

The Ukrainian media reported the latest virtual “victory”: The SBU, allegedly, managed to place in the center of Donetsk and Gorlovka propaganda posters that propose to militiamen to surrender and repent in exchange for amnesty in accordance with the “You Are Awaited At Home” program.

The photos showing the “success” of the SBU are fake: until yesterday evening it had been snowing in Donetsk and Gorlovka.



In addition, the false pictures look unnatural: it turned out that, working in photoshop, the staff of the SBU “attached” an integral banner to a mechanical advertising billboard, and then didn’t properly hide the original poster (look in the photo).

[The odious website managed by the CIA “Mirotvorets” also disseminated this billboard lie]