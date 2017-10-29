Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

17:23:39

29/10/2017



Over the course of a year the Security Service of Ukraine entered into the Unified register of pre-trial investigations 40 criminal proceedings concerning the administrators of oppositional [anti-Poroshenko – ed] communities on social networks, and the court pronounced convictions to 37 of these cases.

As the correspondents of the Ukrainian oppositional publication “Golos Pravdy” write, this was stated in the response of the SBU to the inquiry of journalists.

“In 2017 40 criminal proceedings concerning the owners and administrators of communities on social networks were entered into the Unified register of pre-trial investigations,” reported the SBU.

It is noted that in these oppositional groups publications featuring criticism of the Kiev regime were posted, and this is now regarded as “calls to overthrow the constitutional system and government, mass riots, and other illegal acts with signs of committing a crime provided by Article 109 and 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine”.

Also, the SBU stated that since the beginning of the year 37 convictions were pronounced in court against owners and administrators of oppositional communities on social networks. As a reminder, in October SBU employees detained residents in Beryozovka (Odessa region) and Dnepropetrovsk for criticising the authorities on social networks.

Because the SBU almost weekly reports about the detention of owners of oppositional groups on social networks and specific citizens who criticize the authorities, “Golos Pravdy” decided to learn: how does the special services find these people? Many, as a rule, do not post their personal data online.

For an answer we decided to address a representative of the SBU. On the condition of anonymity we published the response:

“The service [SBU – ed] is working very densely in this direction. Work on searching and putting such things under control is very scrupulous. A range of actions. The service tries to work close to the letter of law. The dirty work is done by private persons under cover (analytical bureaus, programmers, administrators, and others). For this the clients that the Security Service works for pay quite well”.

According to the representative of the SBU, Ukrainians are also being denounced by western intelligence agencies:

“Large capital and overseas clients employ curators, and give information, including from transatlantic intelligence agencies. The SBU needs only to legalize what was received. That’s all”.

The SBU says that now it almost impossible for oppositional citizens to secure themselves:

“It is difficult. Anyway, monitoring is all-round, and all levers are in the hands of the service… From house proxies (monitoring all providers) to DNS servers (transatlantic help will be received)… They can try to play anonymously… But not for long.. If to just write like that — that’s one thing… If for the purpose of organising rallies and protests — that’s another. There is only one main method: always to play within the framework of the law (having studied the articles of the Laws of Ukraine “On information”, “On investigation and search operations”, etc.). And to document actions, to duplicate them — in case of an attack and lawlessness: there will be a tool for lawyers as well as help and proof of lawlessness from intelligence agencies”.

