Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

12:56:01

27/10/2017



On October 27th the SBU reported that its specialists detained an inhabitant of Dnepropetrovsk who spread “anti-Ukrainian propaganda on a social network”. The local businessman posted online different materials with “calls to change of the borders of the territory of the State”.

“Law enforcement authorities established that the local business owner posted online articles, photos, and video recordings with calls to change the borders of the territory of the State. The propagandist of separatists, in particular, claimed that Ukraine is a part of Russia,” it is said in the statement of the Security Service.

During a search the staff of the special service confiscated the computer equipment “with proof of anti-Ukrainian activities”. Criminal proceedings were initiated concerning the inhabitant of Dnepropetrovsk according to Part 1 Article 110 (infringement against territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine [which threatens up to 3 years in jail – ed].

