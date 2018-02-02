Translated by Ollie Richardson

In Zaporizhia the SBU carried out a search at the place of the head of public organisation “Victory Regiment” after suspicion of infringing on the territorial integrity of Ukraine. This was reported on the blog the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the last convocation Aleksandr Zubchevsky.



On February 2nd, in Zaporizhia the “Victory Regiment” organisation held an event on the occasion of “75-year anniversary of the victorious completion of the battle for Stalingrad”. According to media reports, a small amount of elderly people came to the event, which took place under the supervision of patriotic activists. Previously the City Council of Zaporizhia tried to cancel the event through the court.