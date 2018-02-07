Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

23:14:43

07/02/2018

Post of Miroslava Berdnik

An administrative case was initiated against Hieromonk Ioann (Dmitry Kurmoyarov) for the fact that on May 9th, 2017, he posted on Facebook a greetings card with an image of the St. George’s Ribbon. This falls under this law.

I ask qualified lawyers – Elena Lukash, Elena Berezhnaya, Yury Ivaschenko, Elena Lyoshenko – to give a legal explanation, since such a charge can concern EACH OF US:

Is the “exhibition or wearing of a St. George’s (Guards) ribbon or its image” or posting the St. George’s ribbon on social networks – in particular, Facebook – classified as “public performance” [of the law – ed], because also according to the law “a public place is a part (parts) of any building, construction, which is open for free visits of people, for visits on invitation, or for payment, permanently, periodically or from time to time, including front doors, underground walkways, stadiums;”.



Post of Dmitry Kurmoyarov

THE SBU OPENED A CASE AGAINST ME!

Today I complied with the summons and went to the police (the photo is at the bottom), where the materials against me were handed over by the SBU. An administrative case was opened against me. You will laugh, but the reason for this was my post here on Facebook on May 9th, 2017, with a greetings card featuring an image of a St. George’s Ribbon.



I gave an explanation (in the near future I will publish it here) to the police, but there will also be a trial, and I will publish everything about it on my page. However, here is what I think so far: firstly, I am threatened by a fine, and whilst this fine hasn’t yet been issued, I can quietly post images of a St. George’s Ribbon anywhere? Secondly, when I will pay this fine, I will wear my St. George’s Ribbon openly, since I consider that I paid for such an opportunity. Well and thirdly, when this idiotic government will leave the scene, I will try to obtain material and moral compensation and an apology from the SBU. The most interesting thing is that there is no ban on exhibiting a swastika and other fascist symbols. Thus, in Ukraine it is possible to quietly walk on the streets in a SS uniform.

I have a request: all those who aren’t afraid please post a photo of St. George’s Ribbons in any groups, especially where there are Nazi frequenters. And if there is such an opportunity – report about this case to any media available to you. Anyway, in return I will do everything SO THAT THE SBU REGRET COMING INTO CONTACT WITH ME.

Post of Elena Lukash

This juridical explanation [from June, 2017 – ed] from the remarkable Elena Lukash directly concerns your case: