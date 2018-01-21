Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The National Bank of Ukraine are afraid that the IMF can curtail ahead of schedule its program of providing financial help to the country. Such an opinion was expressed by the deputy head of the Ukrainian regulator Dmitry Sologub. Experts note that this has already practically happened: the last tranche was received by Kiev almost a year ago. To receive a new portion of credit, the IMF demands that the Ukrainian authorities not only carry out a number of shock reforms in anticipation of the elections, but also create the Anti-corruption Court, which would become a lever of pressure on Poroshenko and his environment, stress political scientists. RT understood the details of the dispute between Kiev and the IMF.

The deputy head of the National Bank of Ukraine Dmitry Sologub reported about the possible termination of cooperation between Kiev and the IMF within the framework of the EFF program (Extended Fund Facility). This will happen should the Ukrainian side not receive another financial tranche before July of 2018, explained Sologub in an interview to the “Ukrainskie novosti” publication. Earlier it was supposed that in 2018 the international financial organisation may send two credits to Kiev for the total amount of $3.5 billion.

“Considering the political cycle, the absence of a decision concerning an IMF tranche before the end of the second quarter will indicate that the current EFF program in all likelihood won’t be renewed,” explained Sologub.

The National Bank doesn’t know whether the International Monetary Fund will agree on another tranche during the first half of 2018. At the same time, cooperation with the IMF is one of the key factors restricting inflation in Ukraine.

“When we will receive a tranche: in the first or second quarter — inflation won’t have any special value. The fact of a continuation of cooperation is more important,” explained the representative of the regulator.

Meanwhile, according to experts, Ukraine won’t be able to cope with payments on the national debt without the IMF’s tranches. This was stated, in particular, on the air of “Channel 5” by the head of Strategic Advisors for Support of Reforms in Ukraine Ivan Miklos. However, Ukraine will need the special support of the IMF in 2020, when it has to make large payments on the external debt.

Currently the unwillingness of the Ukrainian authorities to carry out reforms in anticipation of elections is one of the stumbling blocks between Kiev and the IMF.

“If the Ukrainian government two months prior to elections wants to adopt a heap of unpopular reforms, then theoretically it will receive money,” explained Sologub.

But the probability that the government will make such a step, according to the expert, is too small.

Stage of shock reforming

Presidential and parliamentary elections must take place in Ukraine in 2019. Meanwhile, according to a survey conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in December, 2017, only 6.5% of respondents are ready to vote for Petro Poroshenko.

The results of another piece of research conducted in October, 2017, by the Razumkov Centre Sociological Service showed that the level of national trust in the Verkhovna Rada is only 13.8%, and in the government — 19.8%.

“Ukrainian society already managed to pass through the stage of shock reform, which was expressed in an increase in the prices for goods, utilities, and a decrease in income,” explained the head of the Ukrainian Center for Political and Economic analysis Aleksandr Kava in an interview to RT. “Respectively, the power already now doesn’t enjoy popularity at citizens. Therefore to continue to put the clamps in anticipation of elections — not in its interests”.

As a reminder, the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program of the International Monetary Fund was approved in March, 2015. It replaced the stand-by program adopted in 2014. The EFF is designed for four years and implies giving credit support to the sum of $17.5 billion. The decision on the allocation of tranches from this sum is made by the IMF based on the progress made by Ukraine when carrying out reforms.

In order to receive financial support, the international organisation sets before Kiev a number of mandatory conditions. One of them is increasing communal tariffs. The IMF consider that the termination of State subsidies in this sphere will not only create the conditions for market competition, but will also teach Ukrainians to use their natural resources more carefully. Such a point of view was stated, in particular, in December, 2017, by the representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Ukraine Yosta Ljungman.

According to experts, over the past few years gas tariffs for the population grew eightfold, however now the authorities haven’t opted to fulfil the requirement of the IMF and to raise prices by 20%. Such a jump was supposed to happen in October, 2017, according to the governmental decree adopted earlier. However, the authorities suspended the implementation of this document — today the Cabinet of Ministers is developing an alternative option, whereby gas prices for consumers can grow approximately by 8% from April, 2018. But experts aren’t sure that this compromise will suit the IMF.

In addition to communal reform and an increase in gas prices, the IMF insists on the Ukrainian authorities carrying out land reform: this concerns the cancellation of the moratorium on the purchase and sale of agricultural lands and the ban on the sale of land to foreigners. Although in the summer of 2017 the Fund made concessions to Kiev, in September the deputy managing director of the IMF David Lipton again appealed to the Ukrainian authorities to not delay land reform.



Raising the age of retirement is one more unpopular measure that the IMF pushes on the Ukrainian leadership.

As a reminder, in the autumn of 2017 the Verkhovna Rada approved pension reform in the country. The law doesn’t raise the age of retirement for all categories of the population, but ties this indicator to a person’s working experience. For example, citizens who have worked for 25 years will be able to retire at 60 years of age, and with an experience of 15 to 25 years — at 63 years of age. The Kiev authorities suggest to gradually increase the minimum experience for retirement to 60 years of age, within ten years. As a result, by 2028 35 years of work experience will be needed before well-deserved retirement.

Also, the law cancels special pensions for civil servants and judges, and the pension for long-service is abolished (an exception is made only for the military and law enforcement).

The IMF criticised Kiev’s pension reform. As the press secretary of the organisation Gerry Rice stated on January 19th, the law contains “certain flaws” that can make the Ukrainian pension system unstable.

Lever of political pressure

But the most acute contradictions between the IMF and Kiev arose concerning the formation in Ukraine of the Anti-corruption court.

Corruption is an old problem for Ukraine, and after the coup d’etat of 2014 the situation only worsened. According to the conclusions of the auditor company Ernst & Young, by April, 2017, Ukraine headed the ranking of countries in terms of the level of corruption, while in 2015 it was in eighth place.

The creation of the Anti-corruption court is one of the conditions that was laid down by the IMF for the continuation of cooperation with the Ukrainian side. In December, 2017, Petro Poroshenko introduced in the Rada a draft bill on the Anti-corruption court (ACC). However, consideration of the bill by parliament is still postponed because of serious conflicts between deputies concerning this matter. On January 18, 2018, the Rada again failed to put this document on the agenda.

Besides this, Poroshenko’s initiative was already criticised by the IMF and the World Bank. In a letter sent on January 11th to the head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, the head of the IMF mission for Ukraine Ron van Rodin presented a number of critical remarks towards the draft bill. The leadership of the IMF believes that some of the provisions of the document don’t correspond to the recommendations of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe, and also contradict the obligations of Kiev within the framework of the EFF support program.

“We hope that the authorities will take into account the position of the IMF, and that the draft bill will be finished between readings in parliament,” noted the press secretary of the International Monetary Fund Gerry Rice.

The World Bank is also dissatisfied with the draft bill. The organisation also sent to the Ukrainian leadership a letter with the demand to correct the document. From Petro Poroshenko it is required to bring the bill into accordance with the requirements of the World Bank concerning the provision of guarantees to the sum of about $800 million for the support of key reforms.

Human rights activists also criticised the draft bill — according to a number of experts, the law establishes unrealistic qualification requirements for candidates applying to be a judge of the ACC, which in the future will result in less competition for these places. In addition, Poroshenko is required to expand the powers of the court’s supervisory board, which should include representatives of international organisations and other donors supporting reforms in Ukraine.

However, according to Aleksandr Kava, despite the existing disagreements, the probability of the termination of the IMF’s aid to Ukraine is small. The expert believes that the parties will try to find mutually acceptable negotiation positions. “Kiev isn’t ready to succumb to the blackmail of the Fund, which tries not only to resolve financial issues, but also to push political aspects through,” stressed Kava. “Indeed, it will be difficult to service the national debt without financial tranches coming to Kiev. However, last year the Ukrainian budget was exceeded, the forecast for 2018 is also rather optimistic. The reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine will allow to pay off their debts should a confrontation arise”.

In turn, the President of the Center for System Analysis and Forecasting Rostislav Ishchenko adheres to the opposite point of view.

“Considering that the IMF hasn’t sent the current tranche in a year, the probability of the termination of the program of support is very high,” said the expert in comment to RT. “The Fund lays down new conditions, while the Ukrainian side still hasn’t fulfilled the previous requirements, and it is unlikely that they will be fulfilled. As of this moment, Ukraine received a tranche only in November, 2016, and at the beginning of 2017 — they were probably dated for the presidential elections in the US so that the situation remained quiet there during this period of time. But now the IMF actually stopped cooperation with Ukraine, without giving it any financial support for a year,” he emphasised.

Speaking about the dispute surrounding the creation of the Anti-corruption court, Ishchenko noted the political implications of these contradictions. It is unlikely that this structure is counted on in the fight against corruption, which is impossible to win with only one institute. As the expert considers, this concerns the formation of a new lever of political pressure for Washington vis-a-vis the Ukrainian elite.

“It is the US that insists on the creation of such a court. The matter is that the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office existing today can’t act against Petro Poroshenko and his environment, while the American side needs a mechanism that will allow it to put all the Ukrainian political elite under its control,” added the expert.

Of course, the acting Ukrainian President isn’t interested in creating such a structure, and seeks to negate the initial plan of the American side. However, the chances that the Ukrainian leadership will be able to defend their point of view are low, according to experts.