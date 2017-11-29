Translated by Ollie Richardson

23:55:39

The Genichesky District Court of the Kherson region sentenced the local resident Eduard Kovalenko to five years in prison for “obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine” (Part 1 of Article 114-1, Article 295 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).



The press service of the SBU stated that they detained a “separatist provocateur” who urged citizens to sabotage mobilisation in Ukraine and encouraged people to seize local authorities, military enlistment offices, and police offices.

According to media reports, Eduard Kovalenko urged citizens to bring peace in Ukraine and asked the military to stop the war in Donbass.

He also publicly expressed his dissatisfaction towards the fact that the residents of Western Ukraine were allowed to seize administrative buildings during Maidan, and residents of the South-East were punished for doing this with prison.

Recall that the journalist Ruslan Kotsaba was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison by the court of first instance for calling to boycott the fourth wave of mobilisation. Later, the Court of Appeal acquitted him and released him in the courtroom. In early June, the Supreme Court overturned this decision and sent him to the Court of Appeal of Ivano-Frankovsk for new consideration.