03/03/2017



The head of diplomacy of the European Union Federica, making a tour across the countries of the western Balkans, was met in the parliament of Serbia by a chant of slogans in support of Russia. In addition, Deputies of the patriotic opposition [radical party – ed] showed their discontent with the policies of the EU.

“Serbia, Russia, we do not need the European Union!” the parliamentarians chanted.

As well as giving a speech in the parliament of Serbia, Mogherini is scheduled to have a meeting with the president Tomislav Nikolic and the prime minister Aleksandr Vucic.