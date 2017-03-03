Serbian Parliament Greeted Mogherini by Slogans in Support of Russia March 3, 2017 News Translated by Ollie Richardson 13:19:02 03/03/2017 russian.rt.com The head of diplomacy of the European Union Federica, making a tour across the countries of the western Balkans, was met in the parliament of Serbia by a chant of slogans in support of Russia. In addition, Deputies of the patriotic opposition [radical party – ed] showed their discontent with the policies of the EU. “Serbia, Russia, we do not need the European Union!” the parliamentarians chanted. As well as giving a speech in the parliament of Serbia, Mogherini is scheduled to have a meeting with the president Tomislav Nikolic and the prime minister Aleksandr Vucic. Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.