Translated by Ollie Richardson

05/11/2017

The leader of the pro-Russian opposition party doesn’t understand why the government is “afraid” to dismiss the Ukrainian ambassador, who he called “sh*t”

The leader of the pro-Russian opposition Serbian Radical Party Vojislav Šešelj urged the government to declare the ambassador of Ukraine Aleksandr Aleksandrovich persona non grata for his words concerning Serbia and Russia. This was reported by the Danas publication.

“It is necessary to simply expel him quickly from the territory of Serbia. It is time to show to other ambassadors that how they behave concerning Serbia can’t last forever,” he said.

Seselj was indignant that recently the ambassador of Ukraine said that Russia uses Serbia to create chaos and provokes a new war in the Balkans, and also that the Russian Federation trains Serbian mercenaries to kill Ukrainians, and that the President of Russia Vladimir Putin uses his country as “one more tool for the destruction of Europe”.



“I can understand why the Serbian government is afraid of a ram – the American ambassador Kyle Scott, who has horns, is a symbol of force and heavy weapons. But why is Serbia afraid of such sh*t like the Ukrainian ambassador Aleksandr Aleksandrovich?” said Seselj, referring to an old Serbian saying about a ram.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia criticized the latest statements of the Ambassador of Ukraine Aleksandr Aleksandrovich, and asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to point out to him the inadmissibility of “such behavior” in the future, otherwise the Serbian department threatens to take “common measures in such cases”.

This concerns an interview that the Ukrainian ambassador in Serbia gave to the Balkan Insight publication, in which, in particular, Aleksandrovich said that Serbia doesn’t make enough efforts to discourage the participation of its citizens in the conflict in Donbass on the side of the militia. He considers that current relations between Serbians and Russia are an obstacle in front of a solution to this problem.

